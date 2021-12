MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the winter finale of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “A Way Out.”. Chicago P.D. spent most of the first half of Season 9 with the threat of Upton and Voight’s big secret getting out to the wrong people, with Halstead dragged into the mess after connecting dots about Roy’s death. After FBI Agent North gave Halstead an ultimatum that he’d have to either flip on Voight or he and Upton would go to prison, he found a third option in the winter finale. He had to cross some lines and abandon ethics to pull it off, but he was willing to do what it takes to protect his family, which included Upton. And now, after the final scene of “A Way Out,” Upstead are family in a legally-binding sense, because they got married!

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO