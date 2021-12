You’ve been putting off your emergency fund, but it’s more important now than ever. You can get started saving today, even with just $1. The pandemic has taught us a lot of things. Many of those lessons we may wish we never had to learn, but we learned them nonetheless. Perhaps one of the most indelible is the importance of having an emergency fund for whatever life throws at us. If you’re still recovering from the financial fallout of COVID, saving for a future emergency may still seem like a distant dream for “one of these days” — but there are creative ways to start adding to your stash now that won’t impact your daily life, even when times are tight.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO