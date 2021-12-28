Teen's death in custody ruled a homicide

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Statistics for homicides and fatal crashes were on the rise this year in Sacramento, police announced Wednesday. According to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, there have been 57 homicides so far in the city, which he said is the highest number since 2006 (59) and second-highest since (65). Chief Hahn said, through November, 240 people were shot — a significant increase over 192 people during the same timeframe the year prior. More than 1,500 guns were seized so far this year, too — 25% more than the 1,117 seized in 2020. Additionally, there have been 53 fatal crashes so far in 2021. According to Chief Hahn, that number marked the highest since 1990. There have also been more than 2,200 crashes that resulted in injuries. Hahn said most of the common causes of fatal crashes involved pedestrian violations and drunk drivers. Also through November, there were 690 incidents that resulted in a police officer being assaulted or resisted. Chief Hahn said there have been 12,478 calls for service, a 4.4% increase over 2020.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO