Public Safety

Teen's death in custody ruled a homicide

By KWCH-DT, LOFTON FAMILY PHOTO, CNN
WNEM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of a 17-year-old foster child in custody...

www.wnem.com

WJTV 12

Teen arrested in death of pregnant woman suspected in several Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and killed on Beasley Road near Brownlee Street Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. The Hinds County coroner identified the victim as Keyunta McWilliams, 23. Officer Sam Brown said McWilliams, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times. […]
JACKSON, MS
WNEM

MSP looking for homicide suspect considered armed & dangerous

A Flint resident is wanted for his involvement in a double homicide that happened on Dec. 26 at a holiday party. Ronald Dendy Jr., 29, is accused of being the shooter in the double homicide that happened early Sunday morning at the intersection of Fenton Road and 12th Street. A...
FLINT, MI
State
Kansas State
fox4kc.com

Three teens taken into custody following shooting death of Sedalia man

SEDALIA, Mo. — Three teenagers have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old last Friday in Sedalia, Missouri, according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at a home near W. 19th Street and S. Kentucky Avenue.
SEDALIA, MO
Cleveland.com

Cleveland woman’s death in April ruled a homicide due to medical neglect, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The death of a 78-year-old woman in April has been ruled a homicide due to medical neglect, police said. Police did not release the name of the woman, who was found with several injuries April 4 at her home on Melville Road near East 188th Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Officers went to the home to conduct a welfare check.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Death In Custody#Foster Child#Cause Of Death#Prone Position
fox4kc.com

4-month-old boy’s death in September ruled a homicide, Kansas City police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A medical examiner has ruled an infant’s death in September as a homicide, Kansas City police say. Officers were called to N.E. 42nd and N. Locust streets on Sept. 11 about an infant who wasn’t breathing. First responders did CPR on the 4-month-old boy and were able to get a pulse. Medics took him to a local hospital, but he later died.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Dallas officers involved in Tony Timpa's in-custody death can be sued, court rules

DALLAS — Note: The video above is a story from 2019. A federal appeals court says four officers can be sued over the case of a Dallas man who died while in police custody. Tony Timpa's death in August 2016 has been at the center of this legal fight for years. According to court documents, Timpa, 32, called 911 for help, saying he was a schizophrenic, was off his prescriptions and had taken cocaine.
DALLAS, TX
fox40jackson.com

Florida college student Miya Marcano's death ruled a homicide

A Florida college student believed to have been killed by a handyman at the apartment complex where they both worked died of homicide by undetermined means, according to an autopsy report, but her family believes precious moments were lost in an effort to find her because authorities failed to take the case seriously.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Homicides, Fatal Crashes Rise In 2021

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Statistics for homicides and fatal crashes were on the rise this year in Sacramento, police announced Wednesday. According to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, there have been 57 homicides so far in the city, which he said is the highest number since 2006 (59) and second-highest since (65). Chief Hahn said, through November, 240 people were shot — a significant increase over 192 people during the same timeframe the year prior. More than 1,500 guns were seized so far this year, too — 25% more than the 1,117 seized in 2020. Additionally, there have been 53 fatal crashes so far in 2021. According to Chief Hahn, that number marked the highest since 1990. There have also been more than 2,200 crashes that resulted in injuries. Hahn said most of the common causes of fatal crashes involved pedestrian violations and drunk drivers. Also through November, there were 690 incidents that resulted in a police officer being assaulted or resisted. Chief Hahn said there have been 12,478 calls for service, a 4.4% increase over 2020.
SACRAMENTO, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Teen pedestrian's death last month in Duquesne ruled accidental

The death of a teen killed in a crash in Duquesne last month has been ruled accidental, according to an Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office report released Tuesday. Deveon Franklin, 18, of Duquesne, died at a hospital at 7:40 a.m. Nov. 17, after being hit by a pickup around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Kennywood Boulevard.
DUQUESNE, PA

