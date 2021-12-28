ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Boston-Area Tech Stories of 2021

By Lucia Maffei
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate over the status of ride-haling drivers and the ever-growing...

www.nbcboston.com

Boston Globe

Boston marketing tech firm raises $120 million

Mavrck, a Boston-based marketing technology company, said Thursday it raised $120 million to grow its platform that helps consumer brands use social media influencers to appear more authentic to their customer base. The deal, led by Boston investment firm Summit Partners, is the largest funding round for the company to...
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent magazine’s top 10 national news stories of 2021

2021 was a wild year for real estate and Boston Agent covered it all, from COVID-era protections and court rulings to charting changes within large national firms. Take a look at which national stories from the year generated the most interest with our readers. No. 10: Median home sale prices...
BOSTON, MA
Nashville Post

Boston tech company relocates to Nashville

Yet another technology startup has relocated and set up shop in Nashville. Nashville’s latest immigrant, Tiki — a company that helps consumers monetize the use of their personal data through an app — has moved from Boston to a 5,000-square-foot office on Hayes Street in Midtown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
newsy.com

Top Tech Trends of 2021

2021 has been another major year for tech and one that may be remembered most for what we learned about the social impact of social media. It was also a year of advancements that will shape the future. Let's start with robots, which are now frying steaks and scrambling eggs...
ENGINEERING
Reuters

Red-hot startups face a year of down rounds

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The startup frenzy is due a pause. Venture capitalists had invested more than $600 billion around the world by mid-December, twice the total for 2020 and an all-time high, according to PitchBook. As global markets wobble and central banks toy with raising interest rates, once-hot private companies will confront lower valuations in 2022.
MARKETS
pymnts

Ultrafast Delivery Aggregators Change the Landscape for Convenience Stores

Ultrafast delivery is expanding throughout the United States and around the world, posing questions for convenience retailers that, if not answered quickly, could become a significant threat to their existence. After all, so much of convenience stores’ value prop comes from their geographical convenience, a benefit that becomes largely irrelevant when consumers can get items they need delivered straight to their door.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fast Company

The biggest tech trends of 2022, according to over 40 experts

“Big things have small beginnings.” That line from Lawrence of Arabia may be a good way of characterizing the coming year in tech. Tech that will be very important to the future will begin graduating from R&D labs and enter the marketplace. More self-driving automobiles will traverse the roadways. Augmented reality glasses may even start showing up in public. The U.S. government is likely to begin regulating Big Tech in such areas as antitrust and privacy. The industry will continue talking about, and in some cases even building for, the metaverse. And some of the foundational technologies underpinning Web3 may begin to take hold.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC News

Bestselling tech: The most purchased tech products we covered in 2021

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Flash us a New Year’s smile, Select readers:...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Indian AI Seafood Market Startup Captain Fresh Raises $40M

Indian artificial intelligence-powered seafood marketplace startup Captain Fresh recently closed a $40 million Series B fundraising round that it will use to “build tech interventions and deeper tech integrations across the supply and demand-side network,” according to the company announcement. Among those innovations are a real-time trading marketplace,...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

New Year’s Eve Plans In Limbo With COVID Cases Rising

BOSTON (CBS) — Preparations are underway for New Years’ Eve celebrations in Boston and as far as gatherings go, feelings are mixed. “We’re going to New York City to see the ball drop,” said a woman visiting from Michigan. “This is our time out. It’s not quite so busy. And New Year’s Eve can be crazy so just stay home with the cats,” said Angela Zook, visiting Boston from Maine. “Netflix, sweatpants, and maybe some good food. Just got to stay safe. Never know. Just want to keep it low-key,” said Boston resident Benjamin Sanchez. First Night Boston is being held on Friday for...
BOSTON, MA
AFP

Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles

After a year that made the terms WFH (work from home) and metaverse instantly recognizable for many people, there are a new set of technological trends headed this way for 2022. Here's a selection of how technology may change lives in the coming year:
MARKETS
News On 6

Retailers Turn To Tech For Faster, More Sustainable Return Options

Christmas may be in the rearview mirror but now the country is moving into a post-holiday tradition: returning all those unwanted holiday gifts. With online sales expected to hit a record this year, returns could reach new heights, too. But many retailers are not equipped to take their products back, with a big chunk of those returns ending up in landfills every year.
RETAIL
Fast Company

The 7 most overhyped trends of 2022

After 20 years, the Y2K era is back. COVID-aside, we’ve watched as techno-optimism, ranging from the Metaverse to NFTs, has been off the charts. Countless millionaires have been minted overnight in cryptocurrency and algorithmically generated art. But we’re here to splash a bit of cold water on the hype...
BUSINESS
CNN

The biggest tech fails of 2021

(CNN) — For many, 2021 was a mix of hopeful and challenging, as covid vaccines became more widely available but the pandemic dragged on for another year. And while technology continued to keep us entertained and connected during the pandemic, it also made our lives harder. There were times...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

NAILBITER Secures $13.3 M Funding through U.S. Boston Capital Corporation

– The round will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen Augmented Reality tech platform and create new data products. NAILBITER, the leading Behavioral Videometrics Consumer Research Platform, announced today the closing of a $13.3 M raised by U.S. Boston Capital Corporation as placement agent. The raise will be used to accelerate global expansion, strengthen the company’s Augmented Reality Technology and create new eCommerce data products to replace traditional market research.
BUSINESS

