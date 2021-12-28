ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea report: Blues close to giving up hope of keeping wantaway star

By Greg Lea
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have accepted that they will almost certainly lose Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, according to reports. The Germany international is one of several Chelsea defenders out...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
Daily Mail

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause breaks his silence on his terrifying 2018 Boxing Day ordeal in which five thugs attempted to rob and kidnap him after following him home from a trip to London

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has detailed his terrifying ordeal in which a group of thugs attempted to rob and kidnap him after a day out shopping in London. Hause, 26, opened up on the harrowing 2018 incident in the second part of a documentary titled PowerHause Journey ft. Kortney, revealing for the first time that one of the group smashed a glass bottle over his head during the episode.
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow live reaction after Liverpool dropped three points in the Premier League title race as a depleted Leicester side held on to secure a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.Mohamed Salah saw a first-half penalty saved by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with the Premier League’s top scorer hitting the top of the bar with the rebound. Schmeichel denied Salah for a second time with a stunning stop from the angle, as Liverpool went into the break frustrated.Sadio Mane missed a further chance after half time when he was played through on goal by Diogo Jota, before Leicester punished Liverpool...
The Independent

Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery

Chelsea have confirmed Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery, leaving the England international likely to miss the rest of the season.The 25-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on November 23.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star will now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in...
The Independent

Newcastle give Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United a lesson in pressing as Joelinton dazzles in draw

Ralf Rangnick would have applauded the intensity, the intention, and the execution. Only, the kind of pressing he advocates and is famed for was being implemented by Newcastle, with Allan Saint-Maximin hounding Diogo Dalot when the clock struck 54.That was a theme of the night at St James’ Park; the hosts suffocating and stifling their jaded opponents in an encounter that made it difficult to decipher which team had recorded a sole league victory ahead of kick-off amid Operation Avoid Relegation. Substitute Edinson Cavani carpeted some of the embarrassment by securing an undeserved point for Manchester United; the Uruguayan enforcing...
The Independent

Antonio Conte not willing to compromise Tottenham’s identity by heavily rotating

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is reluctant to rotate his side too heavily for a second game in 48 hours in order to keep their identity.Spurs head to Southampton on Tuesday two days after beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.That win against Palace made it six Premier League games unbeaten under the Italian, whose ideas are beginning to take shape in north London as his side are now within striking distance of the top four.Conte is likely to make some changes at St Mary’s but they will not be wholesale.He said: “It is not easy for us, for every team...
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueLeicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after...
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
The Independent

Harry Maguire blames Covid break for sloppy Manchester United performance at Newcastle

Skipper Harry Maguire admitted a 16-day Covid-19 break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle.The Red Devils needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani to emerge with anything to show for their efforts at St James’ Park on Monday night as interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon his favoured 4-2-2-2 formation, and were indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for a series of fine saves.It was their first outing for 16 days after a coronavirus outbreak which prompted the club to close their Carrington training complex...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss Man City game after testing positive for Covid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss the Premier League game with Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid, the club have confirmed.The Spaniard, who also contracted the virus in March 2020 prompting the shutdown of football at the start of the pandemic, is now isolating.A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well.”Arteta is still expected to do press duties ahead of the game on Thursday.Arteta previously contracted the virus...
