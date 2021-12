Adele and Mariah Carey dominated the respective worlds of albums and singles in the week leading up to Christmas, to no one’s surprise. A fresh album by Roddy Ricch was the lone wild card thrown into the holiday mix at the last minute, but its modest returns stood no danger of toppling Adele from her throne atop the Billboard 200. Ricch’s “Live Life Fast“ debuted at No. 4 with 62,000 album-equivalent units. In recent years, typically only hip-hop artists have taken a chance on releasing major albums in December, when few consumers are looking out for new music. It works out...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO