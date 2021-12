The group behind the Daily Mail will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange after its biggest shareholder Lord Rothermere succeeded in his bid to take the publisher private.The newspaper tycoon made a “final” offer to investors in Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) earlier this month of 270p a share, or £871 million and reduced the acceptance rate for the deal from 90% of shareholders to 50%.This was increased from earlier offers of 251p a share, and later 255p, but investors said these deals were underwhelming.On Tuesday, it was announced that the conditions of a final offer were “satisfied”...

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO