This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. If the world wasn't already dependent on the internet to keep us connected and to keep the global economy moving, two years of working, learning, shopping, socializing and entertaining ourselves at home have made that reality painfully clear. Even so, far too many of us remain stuck with sub-par options for getting online, a grave limitation on participation in this new cyber status quo.

INTERNET ・ 4 HOURS AGO