ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Christine Mary Adelmann, 70

By Denise Civiletti
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Christine Mary Adelmann of Riverhead died at her home on Dec. 25, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was 70 years old. Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 24, 1951, she was...

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

Geraldine Hegner, 87

Geraldine Hegner of Riverhead died Dec. 24, 2021 at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Southampton. She was 87 years old. Born in New York City on Dec. 23, 1934, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Johnson) Mulholland. She worked as a cafeteria cashier at Riverhead...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Maureen Zappulla, 80

Maureen Zappulla of Laurel, passed on December 26, 2021, at age 80. Beloved wife of Robert for 60 years who predeceased her in 2017. Loving mother of Kelly Young (Chris), Susan Sfakiotakis (Bill) and James Zappulla (Jackie). Loving grandmother of Steven, Sara, James, Kevin, Robbie, Trevor, Marc Anthony, Megan, Kristen, Joey, James and great-grandmother to Hailey.
LAUREL, NY
riverheadlocal

Merry Christmas

May the spirit of the season lift your hearts today. Support local journalism. Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.
SOCIETY
riverheadlocal

Richard Edward Mowdy Jr., 58

Richard Edward Mowdy Jr. of Aquebogue died on Dec. 18, 2021. He was 58 years old. He was born on Sept. 28, 1963 in Smithtown to Ann (Molyneaux) and Richard E. Mowdy Sr. He graduated from Riverhead High School. He worked as a self-employed master carpenter for his entire career,...
AQUEBOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Riverhead, NY
Obituaries
City
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

Corey D. Hallock, 62

Corey D. Hallock of Aquebogue died on Dec. 18, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 62 years old. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Cremation will be private. Interment will be held at Aquebogue Cemetery.
AQUEBOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Richard Yakaboski, 63

Richard Yakaboski of Calverton died on Dec. 17, 2021 at home. He was 63 years old. He was born on Nov. 4, 1958 in Riverhead to Albin and Helen (Condzella) Yakaboski. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1977. He worked as a carpenter. His hobbies included building bird houses...
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Funeral services held for Riverhead fire victims

Hundreds of people attended funeral services this weekend for the five family members who perished in a horrific house fire on on East Second Street in Riverhead last month. Zonia Dinora Rivera Mendoza, 41, her son Carlos Cifredo Peñate Rivera, 24, her daughter Andrea Isamar Gonzalez Rivera, 16, her nephew Douglas Edgardo Rivera Aguirre, 24, and his stepbrother, Carlos Alberto Ramos Aguirre, 22, all died the night of Nov. 16 as they tried to escape a blaze that engulfed the century-old home where they rented a third-floor apartment.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Gerard Michael Gralton, 85

Gerard Michael Gralton of Cutchogue died on Dec. 14, 2021. He was 85 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 17 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Richard Ficek. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery adjacent to the church.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Air National Guard#St Isidore R C Church
riverheadlocal

Dylan M. Goguen, 28

Dylan M. Goguen of Cutchogue died on Dec. 13, 2021. He was 28 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Richard Ficek. The Rite of Committal will be private.
CUTCHOGUE, NY
riverheadlocal

Leroy E. Barnes Sr., 95

Leroy E. Barnes Sr., of Wading River, died on Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife Tina, with whom he celebrated his 75th wedding anniversary in August, and his children, Susan Stephens (Gary), Joan Elliott, Diane Gray (Mark), Leroy Jr. (Maureen), and Donna. He is also survived by five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
WADING RIVER, NY
riverheadlocal

Frank Lyburt Jr., 87

Frank Lyburt Jr. of Greenport died on Dec. 1, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook. He was 87 years old. He was born on Oct. 20, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina to Frank Sr. and Henrietta Lyburt. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to...
GREENPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Rita J. Allen, 93

Rita J. Allen of Jamesport died on Dec. 9, 2021 at her home. She was 93 years old. She was born on Aug. 10, 1928 in Brooklyn to Karl H. Johansson and Hilja Saliminen. She attained a high school diploma. She worked as a registered nurse for Peconic Bay Medical Center.
JAMESPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
riverheadlocal

Robert Anthony Caccese, 70

Robert Anthony Caccese of Laurel died on Dec. 10, 2021 at home. He was 70 years old. He was born on Aug. 7, 1951 in Brooklyn to Evelyn (Niles) and Anthony Caccese. After high school, he attended the University of Denver and attained his bachelor’s degree in political science and then attended Brooklyn Law School where he attained his juris doctor degree.
LAUREL, NY
riverheadlocal

Timothy J. Lohr, 51

Timothy J. Lohr of Vermont, formerly of Riverhead, died on Nov. 27, 2021 in Vermont. He was 51 years old. He was born on Dec. 23, 1969 to George and Joyce (Rogers) Lohr. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1988. He worked as a sales and service representative. His...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Ruth M. Myers, 94

Ruth M. Myers of Mattituck died on Dec. 8, 2021. She was 94 years old. The family has chosen to remember her life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in...
MATTITUCK, NY
riverheadlocal

Diane Mary Hummel, 81

Diane Mary Hummel of Riverhead died on Dec. 7, 2021 in Islip. She was 81 years old. She was born on Oct. 12, 1940 in Brooklyn to Joseph Huber and Josephine Welgert. She earned a high school diploma and worked for NYS Department of Transportation as a clerical typist. She...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Veronica Hyacinth Brown, 82

Veronica Hyacinth Brown of Mattituck died at home on Dec. 5, 2021. She was 82 years old. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held during the visitation at 2 p.m. officiated...
MATTITUCK, NY
riverheadlocal

Veterans remember Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary

Members of the Long Island veterans community held a memorial service remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor on its 80th anniversary today at Calverton National Cemetery. At the Pearl Harbor monument at the cemetery this afternoon, about two dozen people watched as a 48-star U.S. flag was raised and then lowered to half-staff in memory of the more than 3,500 Americans killed or wounded in the early morning attack by the Japanese Empire on Dec. 7, 1941. The surprise attack came without a declaration of war.
CALVERTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: Dec. 5

Andrea Taglieri and David Cobb former residents of Lake Ave in Riverhead tied the knot on Dec. 1 at Zion National Park in Utah which is absolutely beautiful and only a few hours drive from their community in Arizona. On Friday, Dec. 3 they enjoyed their special celebration with cake and coffee in their senior community housing with their friends celebrating their new life together as Mr. and Mrs. David Cobb. They both recently retired and moved from Riverhead to Northern Arizona and loving it there. Congratulations to both!
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy