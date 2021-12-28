Capitol murder suspect arrested during traffic stop in Cordova, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man wanted for capitol murder during a traffic stop in Cordova.

On Dec. 27, Memphis police officers were on routine patrol near Germantown Parkway and Giacosa Place when they saw a gold Pontiac Torrent with TN tags turn eastbound onto Giacosa.

According to an affidavit, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and a passenger-side brake light was out.

Officers conducted a traffic stop with blue lights and sirens near Wolfchase Galleria.

According to the affidavit, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A front passenger was identified as Vaddrick Hatchett, 24.

Vaddrick Hatchett Hatchett, 24, was wanted for capitol murder out of Holly Springs, Miss. (SCSO)

Hatchett had a full extradition warrant for capital murder out of Holly Springs, Miss., police said.

He was taken into custody.

During a search, officers found a Glock inside his waistband.

Officers recovered one live round from the chamber and a magazine containing 12 live rounds.

The gun had a modification to make it fully automatic, police said.

The gun had been stolen in an auto burglary in Brownsville, Tenn., and was valued at approximately $500.

The driver gave police verbal consent to search the car.

Police found a red backpack with a digital scale, box of sandwich baggies and a large vacuum-sealed bag of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, according to the affidavit.

A red hat and pair of underwear were also inside the backpack.

Police recovered $337 in cash from Hatchett’s pants pockets.

The money in various small denominations was consistent with the sale of illegal drugs, police said.

Hatchett said the backpack and its contents were his, police said.

The driver received a ticket for a seatbelt violation, financial responsibility and brake lights, and was released.

The green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana and weighed 193.3 grams, according to the affidavit.

Hatchett was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s facing multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, theft of property $1000 or less, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

