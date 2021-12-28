ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Neches Compost Facility contributes compost, featured on Homestead Rescue

By From Staff Reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 1 day ago
The Neches Compost Facility (NCF), a utility of the Angelina & Neches River Authority (ANRA), recently contributed compost and took part in an episode of reality TV show Homestead Rescue.

The episode, titled, “Back in the Saddle,” originally aired on November 28, 2021. NCF donated 30 tons of compost to be used on the homestead property, which is located outside of Rusk.

Homestead Rescue stars Marty Raney, along with his daughter Misty and his son, Matt, who use their building, farming, and hunting expertise to help people who strive to live off the grid.

In the episode, the Raney family, worked together to help the family gain access to a new, clean water source, build a new barn and hog traps, and improve their gardens.

“We were happy to be a part of this experience,” said Neches Compost Facility Manager Dale Bailey. “NCF has never had the opportunity to be a part of anything like this before and we know that the homesteaders will experience a vast improvement in the quality of the soil for years to come.”

Homestead Rescue is available to watch on the Discovery channel as well as on several streaming services, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Discovery+.

The Neches Compost Facility opened in 2000 as a means to help reduce sludge disposal in landfills, preserve water quality, and to beneficially reuse wastewater treatment plant sludge through the composting process. The facility produces a range of compost products under the trade name Soil Therapy Compost™.

The Neches Compost Facility is located at 1805 Highway 79 W, approximately 8.5 miles south of the city of Jacksonville. The NCF is available to the public for group tours.

Visit www.soiltherapy.org for more information about Soil Therapy Compost™.

For more information, call ANRA’s Central Office Facility at (936) 632-7795 or the Neches Compost Facility at (903) 584-3415.

