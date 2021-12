Dec 20 (Reuters) - For litigators in big-ticket cases, 2021 was a year of a restoration after the pandemic stretched the bounds of normalcy in 2020. There were still plenty of glitches – just ask inadvertent cat impersonator Rod Ponton -- but courthouses reopened, juries returned and litigators learned to cope with mask requirements. To borrow what has become a hotly-debated phrase in post-Covid Delaware M&A cases, 2021 still wasn’t exactly the ordinary course of business. It was a lot more ordinary, though, than 2020.

