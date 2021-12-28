ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

AP: Federal COVID funeral costs fund going untapped

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal program designed to help cover the funeral costs for people who died from COVID-19 is going largely untapped. According to a...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Walz allocating federal funds for COVID-19 testing, childcare and food for the poor

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is allocating two-and-a-half-million dollars in federal American Rescue funds to increase COVID testing in Minnesota. The governor says the money will expand testing infrastructure, get more at-home rapid tests to Minnesotans, and make distribution of COVID tests more equitable. Officials say nearly 60-thousand Minnesotans were tested the Monday before Christmas, and at least 13-thousand on Christmas Eve. The state Health Department says omicron is now the dominant COVID variant in Minnesota. The governor is using 20 million dollars in federal funds for urgently-needed relief to Minnesotans who don't have enough to eat. Walz is also designating 20 million dollars to help struggling child care programs remain open despite increased costs and staffing challenges related to the surge in COVID cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Few aware of federal government program offering reimbursement for funeral costs of those who die of COVID-19

Few people seem to know about a FEMA program that offers assistance with the cost of funerals for people who die of COVID-19. According to published reports, about 226,000 people have taken advantage of the program, but there have been over 800,000 deaths attributed to COVID. Anyone is eligible for the program who died from COVID and whose death certificate is dated after May 26, 2020. The percentage of people have who received the federal funds varies widely by state, from 40% in North Carolina to as low as 15% in some states.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Emergency Management#Ap#The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gilpin officials start talks on how to spend federal covid relief funds

Gilpin officials have begun discussions on how to spend about $250,000 in covid relief funds. Township supervisor chairman Charles Stull said Monday that Gilpin received $125,000 so far with the second disbursement expected in either June or July. Possible uses include $10,000 for bathrooms at the public works garage, money...
LEECHBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

Federal funds available to NY communities to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

$78 million in federal funds are available to New York communities to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the money comes from Community Development Block Grant funds under the CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year. Hochul said “I thank President Biden and our federal partners in helping to secure funds to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors. Mayors, communities, and nonprofits tell us your vision, tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ktoo.org

COVID money boosted Alaska federal funds by a third, study finds

The federal government sent so much COVID money to Alaska last year that it increased federal funds to the state government by nearly a third, according to a report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. Nationally, the report says COVID spending amounted to 25% of all federal grants to states in...
ALASKA STATE
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
wgcu.org

Sarasota pushes for the use of COVID-19 federal funds for affordable housing

Affordable housing advocates, as well as local residents, are pushing the Sarasota County Commission to use federal COVID-19 funds to help address the issue. When the commission met last week, they heard a flood of public responses asking the county to spend some of its share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help those in need.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HHS distributing $9 billion in COVID-19 relief funds to providers this week

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said it's distributing about $9 billion in Provider Relief Fund payments to providers, with a particular focus on smaller providers. This is with an eye toward helping them address some of the financial challenges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread. The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules: Acton Amherst Arlington Bedford Belchertown Belmont Billerica Boston Boxford Brookline Cambridge Canton Carlisle Chelsea Concord Danvers Eastham Easthampton Essex Georgetown Gill Hadley Hamilton Lancaster Lexington Littleton Lowell Lynn Marblehead Martha’s Vineyard Newton Northampton Orange Peabody Pittsfield Provincetown Salem Sharon Shrewsbury Somerville Sudbury Swampscott Watertown Wellfleet West Boylston Westfield Westford Winchester Worcester
BOSTON, MA
CBS New York

City Services Under COVID Strain: FDNY Reminds New Yorkers 911 Is For Emergencies Only; MTA Cuts Trains Again Due To Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Various New York City services are feeling the strain brought on by the spike in COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The FDNY is seeing an uptick of non-emergency calls to 911. The Fire Department posted a message on social media saying ambulances do not provide COVID testing, and patients are not transported to a hospital for testing upon request. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments The department is urging New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency. “Only call 9-1-1 if you need...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nbc25news.com

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials' decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans. To the dismay of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people to...
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

You can apply for money to help cover COVID funeral costs. Here’s how

If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, you can apply for some financial assistance to cover funeral costs, including cremation, burial plots, officiant services and caskets. To be eligible for the government aid, the death must have occurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020 and be attributed directly or indirectly to COVID-19 on a death certificate, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy