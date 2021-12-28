AP: Federal COVID funeral costs fund going untapped

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is allocating two-and-a-half-million dollars in federal American Rescue funds to increase COVID testing in Minnesota. The governor says the money will expand testing infrastructure, get more at-home rapid tests to Minnesotans, and make distribution of COVID tests more equitable. Officials say nearly 60-thousand Minnesotans were tested the Monday before Christmas, and at least 13-thousand on Christmas Eve. The state Health Department says omicron is now the dominant COVID variant in Minnesota. The governor is using 20 million dollars in federal funds for urgently-needed relief to Minnesotans who don't have enough to eat. Walz is also designating 20 million dollars to help struggling child care programs remain open despite increased costs and staffing challenges related to the surge in COVID cases.
Few people seem to know about a FEMA program that offers assistance with the cost of funerals for people who die of COVID-19. According to published reports, about 226,000 people have taken advantage of the program, but there have been over 800,000 deaths attributed to COVID. Anyone is eligible for the program who died from COVID and whose death certificate is dated after May 26, 2020. The percentage of people have who received the federal funds varies widely by state, from 40% in North Carolina to as low as 15% in some states.
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHEC) — Families who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 are able to apply to FEMA up to $9,000 to help with funeral costs. FEMA has reported paying out $1.5 billion to 226,000 people since January of 2020. However, in the United States, there have been...
BOSTON (AP)(WJRT)- - Families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 can apply for reimbursement from the federal government for up to $9,000 to cover the cost of funeral expenses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent nearly $1.5 billion on funeral reimbursements since Jan. 20, 2020, the date of...
BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation. Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a...
TENNESSEE, USA — COVID-19 has killed around 18,000 people in Tennessee since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. For those families, paying for the cost of a funeral can be difficult and traumatizing. A federal program was created to help them cover the cost of burying loved ones.
Gilpin officials have begun discussions on how to spend about $250,000 in covid relief funds. Township supervisor chairman Charles Stull said Monday that Gilpin received $125,000 so far with the second disbursement expected in either June or July. Possible uses include $10,000 for bathrooms at the public works garage, money...
$78 million in federal funds are available to New York communities to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the money comes from Community Development Block Grant funds under the CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year. Hochul said “I thank President Biden and our federal partners in helping to secure funds to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors. Mayors, communities, and nonprofits tell us your vision, tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together.”
FAMILIES who lose a loved one to Covid-19 can be reimbursed up to $9,000 for funeral costs, but FEMA says people are not using the benefit. As of December 6, only about 226,000 people had taken advantage of the funeral benefit, even though more than 800,000 Americans have died from the virus.
The federal government sent so much COVID money to Alaska last year that it increased federal funds to the state government by nearly a third, according to a report from the Pew Charitable Trusts. Nationally, the report says COVID spending amounted to 25% of all federal grants to states in...
KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
Affordable housing advocates, as well as local residents, are pushing the Sarasota County Commission to use federal COVID-19 funds to help address the issue. When the commission met last week, they heard a flood of public responses asking the county to spend some of its share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help those in need.
ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said it's distributing about $9 billion in Provider Relief Fund payments to providers, with a particular focus on smaller providers. This is with an eye toward helping them address some of the financial challenges...
BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread.
The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.”
Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules:
Acton
Amherst
Arlington
Bedford
Belchertown
Belmont
Billerica
Boston
Boxford
Brookline
Cambridge
Canton
Carlisle
Chelsea
Concord
Danvers
Eastham
Easthampton
Essex
Georgetown
Gill
Hadley
Hamilton
Lancaster
Lexington
Littleton
Lowell
Lynn
Marblehead
Martha’s Vineyard
Newton
Northampton
Orange
Peabody
Pittsfield
Provincetown
Salem
Sharon
Shrewsbury
Somerville
Sudbury
Swampscott
Watertown
Wellfleet
West Boylston
Westfield
Westford
Winchester
Worcester
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Various New York City services are feeling the strain brought on by the spike in COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The FDNY is seeing an uptick of non-emergency calls to 911.
The Fire Department posted a message on social media saying ambulances do not provide COVID testing, and patients are not transported to a hospital for testing upon request.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
The department is urging New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.
“Only call 9-1-1 if you need...
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's new quarantine guidelines Wednesday night, saying it will not be adopting the new shortened quarantine and isolation time for now. A spokesperson from the MDHHS says...
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials' decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans. To the dismay of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people to...
If you lost a loved one to COVID-19, you can apply for some financial assistance to cover funeral costs, including cremation, burial plots, officiant services and caskets. To be eligible for the government aid, the death must have occurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020 and be attributed directly or indirectly to COVID-19 on a death certificate, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Comments / 0