ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Here's New Year's forecast, when to expect freezing temperatures in Corpus Christi area

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Corpus Christi area to kick off the new year.

Warm weather will continue throughout the work week as the end of 2021 approaches. Daily highs will remain unseasonably warm through Friday, with highs in the 80-90s during the day and lows in the 60-70s at night, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEHRh_0dXOKq3P00

Each day is expected to be mostly sunny and clear, but fog will be possible each morning. Wind gusts will be as high as 23 miles per hour on Tuesday and Friday.

New Year's Day is expected to be sunny with a high near 84. A cold front that night will drop the temperature by around 30 degrees for a low near 50. Sunday will have a high near 61 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKyKr_0dXOKq3P00

Monday will bring freezing temperatures with wind chills as low as 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

More local news

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's New Year's forecast, when to expect freezing temperatures in Corpus Christi area

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Christmas Eve#Caller Com
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

548
Followers
309
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy