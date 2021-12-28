A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Corpus Christi area to kick off the new year.

Warm weather will continue throughout the work week as the end of 2021 approaches. Daily highs will remain unseasonably warm through Friday, with highs in the 80-90s during the day and lows in the 60-70s at night, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

Each day is expected to be mostly sunny and clear, but fog will be possible each morning. Wind gusts will be as high as 23 miles per hour on Tuesday and Friday.

New Year's Day is expected to be sunny with a high near 84. A cold front that night will drop the temperature by around 30 degrees for a low near 50. Sunday will have a high near 61 degrees.

Monday will bring freezing temperatures with wind chills as low as 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

More local news

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's New Year's forecast, when to expect freezing temperatures in Corpus Christi area