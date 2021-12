Elevator Interviews Every Tuesday. What is an elevator interview? Well, this is the short explanation. Interviews are tough to come by, but it doesn’t stop fans and journalists from having questions about their favorite songs, albums, mixtapes, artists, etc. So, imagine yourself in an elevator with your favorite artist and you have an opportunity to ask them five questions about their most recent work. In a way, it’s the journalistic version of the elevator speech. Adding on, each “Elevator Interview” piece offers background on the question itself. Instead of just reading the question, you also get to see why the question is being asked in the first place.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO