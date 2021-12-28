ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Shooting investigated after Mississippi man dies on rural road, Tennessee man shows up injured at hospital

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QApD_0dXOK0gE00

Marion County officials are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

On December 26, 2021, at 11:20 a.m., Deputies were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of 83 Arthur B Johnson Drive in the Lampton Community.

Deputies arrived to find Chadrick Daniels, 26, of Columbia, unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical services arrived and after performing medical procedures, pronounced Daniels deceased.

Investigators arrived and began to investigate the incident and called in the Hattiesburg Police Department Crime Scene Unit to process the scene.

Investigators were notified of an injured person at a local hospital, that was involved in the shooting. Investigators made contact with Anthony Poole Jr., 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, who was receiving medical treatment from injuries received during the incident.

Call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051 if you have any information about this incident, or call your local crime stoppers.

Comments / 6

Connie Guess
1d ago

Person dies of multiple gunshots, another person in hospital being treated for injuries sustained in altercation. No clue! Ok internet warriors, get to work and find Waldo! 🤪

Reply
2
Related
Magnolia State Live

Multiple Mississippi agencies on manhunt. Residents asked to keep cars locked as search for suspect continues.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies are on a manhunt after a suspect ran a stolen vehicle into the woods and fled on foot. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted a request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed while officers continue the manhunt for Willie Gene Qualls.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
State
Tennessee State
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, MS
City
Columbia, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Marion County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Hospital#The Lampton Community#Marion County Sheriff
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi men charged with Christmas Eve kidnapping after victim opens trunk at red light and runs into woods

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping another man early Christmas Eve. Two two men, both of Moss Point, were jailed and charged with kidnapping another Moss Point man, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The 50-year old victim was pistol-whipped and beaten, suffering several...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Robbers make away with car full of presents for Mississippi woman’s children

A car full of Christmas presents was reported stolen after a gulf coast woman went to return to her car and realized the keys were missing. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Dashua Thompson, a single mother of two, was at the Treasure Bay Casino on Christmas Day when she realized that not only were her keys missing, so was her car that was parked in the casino parking lot. The car was filled with presents for her children, Thompson said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer suspended with pay after accusations of excessive force, video of incident surfaces on social media.

A Mississippi police officer has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation into accusations of excessive behavior by the officer in connection with an incident that has been widely shared on social media. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs confirmed with local news sources that the officer has been...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ men still sought. Large amounts of drugs, cash, weapons seized at scene of fatal shooting.

Mississippi officials have released more information about a shooting where one man was found dead — shot numerous times — inside a North Mississippi residence where weapons, drugs and large amounts of cash were seized. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department continue to be on the lookout...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
62K+
Followers
4K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy