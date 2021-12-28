Isko, Others Explore VR at the Circular Fashion Summit

The world’s largest VR gathering for the fashion community wrapped up earlier this month, giving guests a glimpse of what the industry’s future could look like.

This year’s Circular Fashion Summit, hosted by blockchain-enabled circular fashion platform Lablaco, was held in the metaverse , a digital twin of the historical Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, on Dec. 9-12. It brought together industry stakeholders from all over the world to experience the virtual realm of fashion. Isko was a corporate partner of the event, joining the likes of Kering, Vogue, Paris Fashion Week, and a slew of innovation partners including Spinnova , FibreTrace and Renewcell .

The Turkish denim manufacturer used the opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to circularity through an immersive experience powered by VR. In partnership with London-based Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF), Isko developed a VR art installation that walked guests through its processes for turning textile waste into new fashion. Through the program, guests could also dress their avatars in a range of virtual fashion pieces, including an Isko-designed denim jacket with an all-over branding pattern.

The manufacturer outlined its circularity offerings, which center on its R-Two fabrics that combine reused and recycled materials to help close the production loop. R-Two fabrics are made with materials derived from Isko’s own production loss, which is tracked, traced and has Content Claim Standard (CCS) certification. The reused cotton is then blended with recycled polyester derived from PET bottles. Depending on the content, fabrics can have the Recycled Claim Standard (RSC) certification or Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification. The process is fully traced, documented and audited by Isko’s yarn supplier Sanko.

Isko was one of many companies that demonstrated their digitization and circularity efforts. The event’s theme of “redesigning society” inspired discussions on inclusivity by design, the IoT and the role of digital twins, and showcased “impact designers” that developed innovations aligning with those topics.

The event also honored Aleksandre Akhalkatsishvili, a designer with a penchant for using recycled vegan fabrics; Untitlab, a brand that prioritizes plant-based fibers; Joao Maraschin, known for upcycling materials; Tombogo, an emerging designer who reused bubble wrap from shipping packages as puffer coat insulation; Miss Sohee, which develops zero-waste patterns; Against Medical Advice, a sustainable brand founded by a nurse-turned designer; Auroboros, which merges science and technology with physical haute couture and digital-only ready-to-wear; Grace Ling, a brand centered on 3D tech/printing, CAD and CGI; Nouse Etudions, a brand that uses biodegradable materials; and Tokyo James, a label that merges British and Nigerian traditional craftsmanship and benefits underprivileged communities.

The Circular Fashion Summit was originally intended to be held on Oct. 1-4, but was pushed to December after Facebook-owned virtual-reality headset maker Oculus issued a recall of 4 million Oculus Quest 2 headsets—a crucial piece of equipment for the conference, as it was largely held in the Spin metaverse, which was accessible via the headsets.