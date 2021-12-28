ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

No College Degree? Try One of These 5 Major Company’s Apprenticeship Programs To Get Your Foot in the Door

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkPFA_0dXOGo6f00

There’s a direct correlation between higher education and higher pay — with each new degree level comes a bigger average salary. But if you didn’t go to college, and you don’t have the cash or the years to do so, there are alternative routes into the professional world — including the high-skill, high-pay tech jobs that almost always require a college degree.

One of those routes is a modernized v ersion of a very old concept — an apprenticeship.

Some of the biggest companies in the world offer imaginative and exciting apprenticeship opportunities that pay competitive salaries and benefits while providing real-world, on-the-job training. The companies that offer them are among the biggest names in Silicon Valley and beyond.

Here are the best of the bunch.

Learn: Explore the Cost of Education in the United States
Read: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Google

Google offers apprenticeships at its offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Austin, Atlanta and Sunnyvale, California. Tracks include IT, data analytics, digital marketing, UX design, software engineering and project management. IT is a 12-month program, but the rest run for 20 months.

All apprentices accepted into any program will receive on-the-job training as well as outside training through partner organizations. When they complete the program, they’ll be awarded a credential that’s nationally recognized and certified by the Department of Labor. Some tracks also award a Google Career Certificate.

All apprenticeships are salaried positions that come with benefits and other perks, and Google pitches its apprenticeships specifically to people who are looking to change careers.

Salesforce

Salesforce calls its apprenticeship program “Futureforce,” as in, it’s preparing the workforce of the future.

It’s not just a marketing slogan.

The company has partnerships with workforce development organizations across the world, which allows it to recruit apprentices from unique and underserved populations, like refugees, people with disabilities, and disadvantaged urban youth. Among them is Year Up, which offers apprenticeships, internships,and other opportunities to low-income achievers — more than 250 Year Up recruits have gone through the Futureforce pipeline. In Chicago and the Bay Area, Salesforce partners with Genesys Works.

Housing: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

LinkedIn

LinkedIn’s apprenticeship program is called REACH, a multiyear commitment for technical training and mentorship. Most of the program is dedicated to on-the-job training, which can last for between one and five years, and participants will move forward through the program with teammates at the direction of their mentors.

The program is structured into apprenticeship levels, with participants gaining more responsibility and self-direction with each level they achieve until they are promoted out of apprenticeship during the final level. In the first level, they train for roles like a technical writer, technical trainer and technical services analyst. In the next level, they train for positions like data scientist, mobile engineer and user interface engineer.

Microsoft

The Microsoft Leap Apprenticeship Program is designed to help “unconventional talent” find “unconventional entry points” into the tech field. The 16-week program, which is specifically meant for people who already have a base foundation in technical training, combines hands-on engineering work with classroom training. Those who are accepted will work with real Microsoft teams on real Microsoft products like Office365, Xbox, Bing and Azure.

Prospective Leap apprentices must select a pathway before they are accepted into the program. Pathways include cybersecurity engineer, data analyst, business program manager, software engineer, technical program manager, technical support engineer and user experience designer.

Discover: Best and Worst Cities To Score Your Dream Job

IBM

The IBM Apprenticeship Program includes tracks like hardware design technician, software engineer, cloud support, mainframe system verification tester and systems support. The program is designed for people without advanced degrees to get paid while learning new skills, collaborating with fellow apprentices and following the guidance of mentors.

The program is part of IBM’s “New Collar” initiative, which the company launched to try to fill workforce skills gaps in the field of computer technology.

Apprentices earn digital credentials when they reach milestones as they progress through the program, and each apprentice follows a personalized roadmap based on their skills, which they develop with their mentors and managers. All IBM apprenticeships, which last about 12 months, are recognized by the Department of Labor and all graduates receive a nationally recognized credential.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : No College Degree? Try One of These 5 Major Company’s Apprenticeship Programs To Get Your Foot in the Door

Comments / 0

Related
ocmomblog.com

6 Online Degree Programs That Bring Out Your Competitive Edge

Ever since the pandemic has struck, the global education system has embraced the concept of virtual learning. Many reputable institutes have made sure that their online programs offer the same training, practice, and skills level as their on-campus degrees have done for several years. By adopting and encouraging online degrees, institutes are not only actively promoting safer campuses but are also saving costs of budgets, commute and rents.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Why your company should have a volunteer program

“If our hopes of building a better and safer world are to become more than wishful thinking, we will need the engagement of volunteers more than ever.” Kofi Annan, Nobel Laureate and former Secretary-General of the United Nations, spoke these words 20 years ago, but they remain truer than ever with the global problems we face today: climate change, pandemics, social inequities and more. When individuals come together and devote their time and expertise to tackling challenges, positive change happens. But the benefits for those who volunteer may be as great the benefits received by those they serve.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Microsoft Bing#College Degree#Apprentice#Ux#The Department Of Labor#Google
Footwear News

The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design Is Now Michigan’s First and Only HBCU

Two months ago, D’Wayne Edwards set out to make higher education history, reopening Detroit’s closed Lewis College of Business with a plan to make it the country’s first design-focused Historically Black College or University. This week, his efforts were rewarded, as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design (PLC) was named Michigan’s first and only HBCU. Yesterday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the signing of House Bill 5447 and 5448, which will facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design in Detroit. This will make it Michigan’s first and only...
MICHIGAN STATE
Footwear News

These States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage Starting in 2022 — What This Could Mean for Retail

Starting in 2022, millions of Americans might get a pay bump as states increase their minimum wage. 21 states and 35 cities and counties will raise their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, according to a Monday report from worker advocacy group National Employment Law Project (NELP). In 33 of these regions, which includes the states of New York and California, hourly pay will increase to at least $15 an hour. Later in 2022, 4 more states and 22 local jurisdictions will introduce additional minimum wage hikes. These regions include localities in Illinois, Maryland, and Minnesota, with 17 of these regions...
RETAIL
CNBC

These 40-something parents quit their jobs to run their own businesses—now they earn $1 million working 20 hours a week

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. For Jen and Steve Chou, the best part of running their own businesses isn't the combined $1 million annual income — it's the ability to spend as much time as they want with their 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
89K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy