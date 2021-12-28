ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 8 Car Deals for 2022

Winter is car-buying season — in a normal year. Thanks to a microchip shortage and endless months of demand struggling to keep up with supply, this holiday season has been mostly a bust for bargain hunters.

Even so, there are still some deals to be had for those looking to buy now through the early new year.

Keep in mind that most automakers are still promoting this year’s end-of-year sales. The deals that they’re advertising now for 2022 are actually the tail end of their 2021 holiday sales. Most are good only through early January as of now, but extensions are common.

It’s also important to note that most of the advertised deals are reserved only for the most qualified buyers — and don’t forget that now is not a good time to be picky. If you’re looking for a really good price, Forbes recommends staying flexible. This year, the biggest discounts will be for vehicles that are hard to sell because of odd color combinations or other peculiarities.

Chevrolet Red Tag Bonus Cash

Chevy is incentivizing many of its most popular 2021-22 models through the automaker’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash Special. The special includes 0% APR financing for 72 months on many models, as well as hundreds more in cash back for combined cash allowances up to $1,750. The list of eligible models includes:

  • 2021 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab
  • 2022 Equinox
  • 2021 Traverse
  • 2021 Blazer
  • 2022 Trailblazer
  • 2021 Trax
  • 2021 Spark
  • 2021 Malibu

MINI Early Year Deals

If you can take vehicle delivery by January 3, you can still claim a credit of up to $1,000 on a variety of 2022 Mini models, with lesser discounts of $500 and $250 available on several models, as well.

It’s one of the industry’s most flexible offers. Although you can’t apply credits to tax, title, registration, destination, dealership, or handling fees, buyers can apply incentives against the vehicle’s MSRP or they can authorize the dealer to make payments through MINI Financial Services on their behalf. The credit can even be combined with some other MINI offers.

Buick Encore, Envision and Enclave

If it begins with an “E” and it’s in the Buick lineup, chances are you can get a good deal in the early new year. The Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave come with 0% financing for 72 months. Depending on your model of choice, you might also be eligible for a $500 purchase allowance, a $500 cash allowance, and $500 in loyalty cash for returning buyers.

For some models, like the Enclave, cash allowance goes all the way up to $3,750. Buick is also offering lease deals on some models.

Fiat 500X

Now through the first few days of the new year, you can still get in on Fiat’s Big Finish 2021 sale. The deal offers $2,000 retail consumer cash back or 0% APR for 72 months — buyer’s choice — on 500X models. Either way, you won’t have to make any monthly payments for 90 days.

Select Jeep Models

Jeep is offering incentives on a variety of models from both 2021 and 2022 for lease and for purchase. Some models come with 0% financing for 36 months, others give back in the form of cash allowances or bonus cash. The best of the bunch is the 2021 Renegade, which comes with $2,250 in cash allowance. The 2021 Cherokee gives back $1,750 in bonus cash. But there are also deals to be had for the Compass, Gladiator, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee.

Select Honda Models

Honda has deals and incentives on at least a dozen different models. Four are lease deals and the rest are APR purchasing incentives. In some cases, buyers have a choice of 0% APR for 24-36 months, 1.9% for 37-60 months, or 2.9% for 61-72 months. In other cases, it’s 1.9% APR for 24-60 months or 2.9% for 61-72 months.

Models include the Pilot, Passport, HR-V, Odyssey, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Ridgeline, Civic Sedan, Accord, Accord Hybrid, Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, and Insight.

Chrysler 300 and Pacifica

Chrysler is offering incentives on the 2021 300 sedan as well as on both the 2021 and 2022 Pacifica minivan and the Pacifica Hybrid. The 300 comes with 0% APR for 72 months plus $500 cash back. The Pacifica comes with $2,000 cash allowance and $1,750 cash allowance.

Select Kia Models

Kia is offering cash, financing, and lease deals across most of its lineup. There are a few cash offers worth $1,000 or more, but most are in the hundreds, and while the 2022 Stinger comes with 0.9% APR for 60 months, most financing deals are for 0.9% or 1.9% APR.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Top 8 Car Deals for 2022

