NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The move comes after Adams last week canceled the swearing-in ceremony at 3,000-seat Kings Theatre in Brooklyn due to the surge of COVID-19 cases hitting the greater New York City area. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the city clerk, and said he will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office. “Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO