ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

By The Associated Press, Mike Stobbe
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcWdP_0dXOFjep00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

What’s your risk of getting COVID during holiday gatherings? Check this interactive map

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

Last week, the agency loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. And the agency said isolation time could be cut to five days, or even fewer, if there are severe staffing shortages.

Crowds expected smaller during Queen City New Year’s Eve events thanks to Omicron

Now, the CDC is changing the isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public to be even less stringent.

The change is aimed at people who are not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms during isolation, or who develop symptoms during quarantine, are encouraged to stay home.

The CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidance has confused the public, and the new recommendations are “happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.

Nevertheless, the guidance continues to be complex.

ISOLATION

The isolation rules are for people who are infected. They are the same for people who are unvaccinated, partly vaccinated, fully vaccinated or boosted.

They say:

—The clock starts the day you test positive.

—An infected person should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10.

—At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but must wear a mask everywhere — even at home around others — for at least five more days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Quarantine#Ap#Americans#Omicron#The Associated Press
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The new CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules are controversial

As we continue to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, our knowledge about the virus and how it spreads has been changing. This has led to guidance from agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that changes periodically. Now, the CDC has announced new quarantine guidelines for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have contracted asymptomatic COVID-19, and it may leave some people scratching their heads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
James Tuliano

CDC recommends shortened isolation period for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, even if unvaccinated

The CDC updated their quarantine period/isolation guidelines today (12/27/2021) for asymptomatic individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. In the newly released media statement, the CDC explains that the science is showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission happens early on in the infection. Since the risk of transmission decreases as the duration of the disease increases, the CDC is now recommending that asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, isolate for 5 days (instead of the previously recommended 10 days) and continue to wear a mask for 5 days after the isolation to "minimize the risk of infecting others."
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron cases are expected to peak by the end of January, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci

According to presidential medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, cases of the coronavirus Omicron type are expected to peak by the end of January. “I would anticipate, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination vs no vaccination, that it will take more than a few of weeks,” Fauci told CNBC on Wednesday in answer to a query about when coronavirus infections may peak in the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

CDC Director Explains Decision To Change COVID Isolation Period To 5 Days

The director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention further explained the agency’s reason for shortening the recommended isolation time from 10 days to five days for those infected with the coronavirus who don’t exhibit symptoms. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CNN on Wednesday morning that transmission...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

The CDC finally recognizes the costs of its top-down dictates

The most interesting public-health development of the pandemic era came this week with a radical course revision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The policy change has COVID hawks trembling with fear and rage and bafflement — while those who believe we need to find a way to move on from top-down regulatory measures are very confused by the possibility the CDC just became an ally rather than an enemy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy