ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Three members of K-pop supergroup BTS test positive for COVID-19

By Staff
krush925.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVocalist Jin and rapper RM of the South Korean pop supergroup BTS have tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just one day after vocalist Suga was diagnosed with COVID-19. Big Hit...

www.krush925.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Kirsten Storms Tests Positive for COVID

With the omicron variant tearing through the world like a wildfire, COVID cases are on the rise around the globe and people everywhere are testing positive for the virus, including GENERAL HOSPITAL star Kirsten Storms (Maxie). “Three days ago I tested positive for COVID after thinking I had bronchitis,” she revealed in an Instagram story. “I was really sick the first day, day and a half, and now every time I sleep, when I wake up, I feel a little bit better.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Supergroup#Covid#South Korean#Big Hit
Upworthy

People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Some Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better working conditions were some of the factors that motivated them to move. The ongoing mass resignations across industries over poor pay and toxic working conditions, dubbed 'The Great Resignation,' have highlighted how workers have had enough of the current system. Reddit user u/Frozenchair asked, "People who want to move from America to Europe, why?" and the responses are an eye-opener. Here are some of the top responses we came across:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy