DNR provides winter safety tips for Michiganders

As many people start venturing outside for the holiday break, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to consider seasonal safety tips before enjoying their favorite winter activities.

“People often get caught up in the excitement of the moment and overlook general winter safety,” said Lieutenant Tom Wanless, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Recreational Safety, Enforcement and Safety Section. “We want to send out a beginning of the season reminder to please keep safety in mind this winter. Dress for the weather, check the forecast before you go out and, if you’re snowmobiling, please ride sober and at a safe speed.”

Regardless of the winter activity, participants should prepare before leaving the house by checking, dressing and packing for the weather. That means:

Wear light layers that can easily be added or removed. It is possible to overheat even during the winter

Carry the appropriate equipment for your activity, such as a flashlight, rope, ice picks or ice claws

Have spare equipment available in case something breaks

Stay hydrated and fueled. Bring water and snacks

Bring a buddy

Inform others about where you will be and how long you plan to be gone and schedule check-in times

Carry a two-way communication device that receives service in remote areas

Be aware of your health. If you’re not feeling well, don’t go out

In Michigan, all snowmobile operators between ages 12 and 16 are required to obtain a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety certificate to operate without a legal guardian or to cross a highway or street. Earn your snowmobile safety certificate or purchase a trail permit online at www.michigan.gov/snowmobiling.

The DNR’s Ride Right snowmobile safety campaign emphasizes the importance of riding sober, at a safe speed and on the right side of the trail. Speed is the main factor in fatal and serious injury snowmobile accidents. There were 12 fatal accidents during the 2020-21 snowmobile season.

If you plan to be around ice, always use extreme caution as there is no reliable way to test ice thickness.

For more ice safety tips, including what to do if you fall through the ice, go to www.michigan.gov/icesafety.