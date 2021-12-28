ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac County, MI

Mackinac Straits Raptor Watch sees more than 17,000 raptors this year

By Contributed
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
Organizers said this year was another successful year for the Mackinac Straits Raptor Watch's (MSRW) annual count of raptors and waterbirds.

This fall, MSRW conducted its fourth annual autumn count of migrating raptors as they flew south to their wintering grounds. Researchers recorded 17,182 raptors of 16 species from the station at Point LaBarbe. The largest number of raptors counted prior to Nov. 10 included turkey vultures, with 5,389 being counted, redtailed hawks with 4,562 being counted, 4,000 sharp-shinned hawks and 1,434 bald eagles.

For a second season, volunteers continued the count through the end of November to determine the numbers of late migrating raptors. A total of 129 raptors of nine species were counted, down slightly from November 2020.

Late-migrating raptors consisted primarily of bald eagles (43), red-tailed hawks (34), and rough-legged hawks, with 27 birds.

Every year the total number of raptors recorded is added to HawkCount.org, a national database maintained by the Hawk Migration Association of North America. The combined data is then used to assess the general health and population dynamics of a wide variety of migratory raptors.

This was also the sixth year of migrating waterbird counts, with researchers alternating between McGulpin Point in Mackinaw City and Graham Point in St. Ignace. This data is used by researchers to better understand how waterbirds use this unique region in their migrations.

At McGulpin Point, 17,480 migrants were observed, with redheads being the most commonly seen species. At Graham Point, 12,675 migrants were observed with redheads and long-tailed ducks in the majority.

Of the 38 species recorded from both sites, the top five were redheads with 9,236, long-tailed ducks with 4,703, sandhill cranes with 1,632, greater or lesser scaups with 1,529 and red-breasted mergansers with 1,286birds counted.

Two rare species were also detected, including an immature Iceland gull and a magnificent frigatebird — only the 10th confirmed sighting ever in the Great Lakes.

This fall also marked the eighth consecutive season of banding migratory owls. The objective, as with the raptor counts, is to contribute to the scientific understanding of owl migrations on a continental scale.

In total, researchers banded and released 407 northern saw-whet owls, two long-eared owls, and seven barred owls. It was the third largest total of northern saw-whets captured since the banding effort began in 2014.

MSRW’s owl banding project is done in cooperation with hundreds of other research stations across North America, and through organizations such as the U.S. Geological Survey Bird Banding Lab and Project Owlnet.

MSRW’s spring raptor count is scheduled for March 5-June 5.

The Mackinac Straits Raptor Watch is a nonprofit organization that conducts scientific studies of hawks and owls in Northern Michigan and educates the public on their migrations, life history and conservation.

For more information about MSRW, and for up-to-date blogs on research activity, please visit www.mackinacraptorwatch.org.

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

