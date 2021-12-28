Health official: 'We have well established surge plans in place'

The State of Michigan is still in the midst of a coronavirus surge.

However, health officials said there are some positive signs regarding the pandemic as daily cases and deaths have decreased and hospitals — which were at capacity or near capacity as they continue to treat COVID-19 and other patients — are beginning to see admissions fall.

Data from the state health department is showing Michigan reported fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 31,437 new cases. That number is down 32.5% from the previous week's tally of 46,563 new cases.

In Emmet County, 88 cases were reported along with one death last week. A week earlier, Emmet County reported 115 cases and one death.

Federal data is also showing COIVD-19 hospital admissions, as of Dec. 26, are also falling as a total of 3,087 COVID-19 patients were admitted to state hospitals last week. In the previous week, 3,324 patients were admitted while four weeks ago 3,764 were admitted.

According to data earlier this month provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, McLaren Northern Michigan (as of Dec. 10) was at 97.7% occupancy of their inpatient beds on a seven-day average, while their intensive care unit was at 100% occupancy.

By comparison, during that same time frame Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital was at 25.2% occupancy of their available 25 beds, while Mackinaw Straits Hospital and Health Center in St. Ignace was at 49.1% of inpatient beds occupied.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as of Dec. 23, McLaren Northern Michigan had 14 COVID-19 inpatients, while eight were in the ICU and bed occupancy was at 97%.

Shari Schult, vice president of operations at McLaren Northern Michigan, said the data provided by the federal government can "be confusing to people."

"It's not that it is not good data, but it's not necessarily reflective of the day-to-day operations we go through," Schult said. "On any given day our capacity varies.

"On any given day, our capacity is defined on how sick are the patients, and that determines the ICU," Schult added. "It depends on the acuity of the patient."

Schult said McLaren Northern Michigan is highly dependent on the acuity of how sick patients are in the hospital, how many beds they have available to take care of patients and as well as do they have all the equipment — and staff — they need.

As an example, recently McLaren Northern Michigan had 16 patients who were COVID-19 positive in the hospital, but just one was in the ICU, Schult said.

"When we're looking at the impact of what COVID has had, we're also looking at early on in the pandemic when all these services were shut down and we're seeing a significant impact on patient's well being for delay of care," Schult added. "We're seeing now an increase in the acuity of our patients not just as COVID population, but patients who have a cancer diagnosis who are coming in at a higher stage of cancer or significant diagnosis of cancer."

Schult said as of last week, for the first time since early August, staff at the hospital are beginning to seeing a decrease in their COVID numbers.

"The unvaccinated are at a higher rate of more sickness, not necessarily hospitalization, but severe sickness," Schult said.

With the omicron variant now a variant of concern and being detected in Michigan (although it has not yet been determined in Northern Michigan), Schult said more information is still to come regarding the new variant.

"There's not a lot of information out there on omicron, but it looks like those patients are not getting as sick," Schult said. "It does look like even vaccinated patients based on what we're seeing are still testing positive for it, but are not getting as sick."

Schult said should another potential surge come as a result of the new variant, McLaren Northern Michigan is prepared.

"This will probably look a little bit different than the other surges," Schult said. "Since day one we're had COVID-19 surge plans in place and depending on where we're at at any given day, we'll pull from our plan to determine what we're going to do.

"We have well established surge plans which are in place and that's just part of our daily routine now," Schult said. "We did see a surge after the hunting season and after Thanksgiving on our COVID patients."

Schult noted monoclonal antibody treatment infusions, which are given and designed to help keep patients out of the hospital, have been on the rise in recent weeks.

"We're now infusing between 50-60 patients (a week)," Schult said. "One day we did 40 in one day. These infusions are keeping people out of the hospital and help our risk on the hospital side of being overwhelmed."

Schult said McLaren Northern Michigan has not been overwhelmed with patients like you might see in larger areas.

"Scenes like you might see patients on ventilators in hallways, we have not seen that throughout the whole pandemic," Schult said. "We have not seen that kind of extreme amount of cases, but for our small little hospital, when we're carrying 20 COVID patients or 30 COVID patients in house, it does put a strain on us.

"We want to do everything we can to keep people out."