Economy

The Top Boston-Area Tech Stories of 2021

By Lucia Maffei
NECN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate over the status of ride-haling drivers and the ever-growing...

www.necn.com

bostonagentmagazine.com

Boston Agent magazine’s top 10 local news stories

2021 was a fascinating year for the real estate market — particularly in the Bay State. And over the past 12 months, our local coverage tracked all the breaking news. Check out the hometown stories which most interested our Boston readers. No. 10: Anchor Point Beverly set to break...
BOSTON, MA
Nashville Post

Boston tech company relocates to Nashville

Yet another technology startup has relocated and set up shop in Nashville. Nashville’s latest immigrant, Tiki — a company that helps consumers monetize the use of their personal data through an app — has moved from Boston to a 5,000-square-foot office on Hayes Street in Midtown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston Globe

Boston marketing tech firm raises $120 million

Mavrck, a Boston-based marketing technology company, said Thursday it raised $120 million to grow its platform that helps consumer brands use social media influencers to appear more authentic to their customer base. The deal, led by Boston investment firm Summit Partners, is the largest funding round for the company to...
BOSTON, MA
newsy.com

Top Tech Trends of 2021

2021 has been another major year for tech and one that may be remembered most for what we learned about the social impact of social media. It was also a year of advancements that will shape the future. Let's start with robots, which are now frying steaks and scrambling eggs...
ENGINEERING
#Tech#Boston
Reuters

Legal tech buzzed throughout 2021 with IPOs, new 'unicorns'

(Reuters) - 2021 was a busy year for the still emerging legal technology sector as several companies went public, and investors poured capital into private companies in the space. LegalZoom.com Inc, CS Disco Inc and Intapp Inc had initial public offerings this year, and a number of legal tech companies...
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Where Are You Most Likely To Get A Parking Ticket In Boston? Survey Shows Best And Worst Neighborhoods

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston made over $50 million from parking tickets between July 2020 and June 2021. But when it comes to getting tickets, not all neighborhoods are equal. According to a survey of city data from parking app Spot Angels, the North End, West End and Leather District are the most likely spots to get tickets. Those neighborhoods averaged about 12 parking tickets per 100 spots. The areas with the least tickets include Mission Hill, Roxbury and Dorchester, averaging fewer than six parking tickets per 100 spots. Boston parking ticket data (WBZ-TV) The most common violation was not feeding the meter, according to the survey. The average ticket in Boston cost car owners $55. There was one spot on Newbury Street that had 1,345 tickets during the year, nearly twice as many as any other spot in the city, according to the survey. Click here to see the full study.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Opening Date Set For Fenway Park COVID Vaccine And Booster Clinic; More State-Sponsored Sites Announced

BOSTON (CBS) — An opening date has been set for Fenway Park to start hosting a COVID vaccine and booster clinic, and the Baker Administration has announced other state-sponsored vaccine sites in Eastern Massachusetts to make it easier for residents to get shots amid an Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge. Fenway will open its clinic on Jan. 6, with the capacity to deliver 1,300 shots per day. Appointments can be made at vaxfinder.mass.gov, but walk-ins are also accepted. Brigham and Women’s Hospital epidemiologist Paul Sax says boosters are essential to fighting this unprecedented wave of the Omicron variant. “It looks like that third dose really...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NECN

Omicron Symptoms: What to Watch for and How They May Differ From Delta

With omicron now the dominant strain in the U.S. and cases rapidly rising across Massachusetts and the country, experts say there are some symptoms that appear prominent with the new COVID variant and differ from what many came to expect with the delta variant. Dr. Katherine Poehling, an infectious disease...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. on Pace to Hit 1M Confirmed COVID Cases This Week

The number of coronavirus cases being reported in Massachusetts has been rocketing up every day, and it's heading toward a major milestone: 1 million confirmed cases. The Department of Public Health has reported 980,055 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth between the start of the pandemic and Friday, the most recent day data was available. The pace of new cases has been surging since the start of November, as seen on the department's interactive coronavirus dashboard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Jersey Mike's Subs to Open New Greater Boston Location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops continues to expand through the Greater Boston area, with another new location coming to the northern suburbs. According to its coming soon section, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open in Burlington, moving into a...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Flight Cancellations Continue for 4th Straight Day Due to Omicron, Weather

Flight cancellations that disrupted holiday travel stretched into Monday with thousands of U.S. flights spiked during one of the year’s busiest travel periods because of crews out sick with COVID-19 and now storm fronts creating more havoc. Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a constant...
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Surge Leading to Bay Area Business Closures, Event Cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s Eve approaching, COVID cases in the Bay Area are soaring and so are concerns over the highly infectious omicron variant. The rising number of cases has led some San Francisco businesses to temporarily clos and venues to cancel events including lucrative New Year’s Eve celebrations, hearkening back to the dark days of 2020. UPDATE: San Francisco New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show Canceled Over COVID Surge Moby Dick, one of the oldest gay bars in San Francisco’s Castro District, has announced it will close its doors until January 1st. The omicron...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

Indian AI Seafood Market Startup Captain Fresh Raises $40M

Indian artificial intelligence-powered seafood marketplace startup Captain Fresh recently closed a $40 million Series B fundraising round that it will use to “build tech interventions and deeper tech integrations across the supply and demand-side network,” according to the company announcement. Among those innovations are a real-time trading marketplace,...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: 11 tech companies that closed in 2021

I continue to captain the USS Cruncherprise while Alex is out on vacation. If you’re missing his wit and wisdoms, fear not: He’ll be back next week. As I mentioned last week, the news cycle tends to get a bit quieter in these last weeks of December — so expect these daily recaps to be a bit more compact accordingly. We should be back in the full swing of things next week, if only because that’s when CES is happening. (And, yes, it’s apparently still happening, despite a number of the biggest companies pulling out.)
BUSINESS
NECN

A Number of Boston-Area Restaurants Have Decided to Close Temporarily

Last winter, a surge in COVID cases led to countless dining spots going into what many described as "hibernation," with most reopening in the spring or early summer. A somewhat similar pattern suddenly appears to be taking place this winter due in part to the omicron variant spreading quickly through the region, though the closures tend to be shorter term than last year, at least for now.
BOSTON, MA
New Haven Register

These Are the 100 Best U.S. Companies to Work for, According to Employees

With employees resigning at unprecedented rates, it's never been more important for large enterprises to walk the walk when it comes to work-life balance, flexible schedules and career growth. And some companies are responding to new employee demands better than others. For the fifth year, Comparably released its annual Best Company Culture list, compiling 15 million anonymous ratings from more than 70,000 companies over the past 12 months.
BUSINESS
WBUR

Boston police bought spy tech with a pot of money hidden from the public

Across the country, some law enforcement agencies have deployed controversial surveillance technology to track cell phone location and use. Critics say it threatens constitutional rights and members of Congress have moved to restrain its use. Nonetheless, in 2019 the Boston Police Department bought the device known as a cell site...
BOSTON, MA

