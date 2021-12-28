CDOT: Hwy US 50 towards Monarch has reopened following avalanche

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. – A long stretch of Westbound Highway U.S. 50, between County Roads 240 and 888, closed early Tuesday due to an avalanche, but reopened to traffic at about 8 a.m.

The affected route is highly traveled by people in the Pikes Peak region heading out to Monarch Mountain and points west.

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation have been working on avalanche mitigation on roadways across the state.

