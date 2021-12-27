ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed Broadway actor Harvey Evans dies at 80: 'We lost a great one'

Cover picture for the articleHarvey Evans, an actor, singer and dancer who had a knack for landing roles in the original Broadway productions of such classics as “West Side Story,” “Follies,” “Hello, Dolly!” and “Gypsy,” has died. Evans died Christmas Eve at the Actors Fund...

