Florida sunshine year round makes for an ideal retirement destination. The state tax laws make it affordable, too, including no state tax. And every corner of the state offers a variety of things to do. Historical sites, hiking, boating, sports, and festivals will keep you busy during retirement. You can be as active as you choose in your Florida retirement home. Retirees have grown to love, and live their best lives, in these gorgeous cities in the Sunshine State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO