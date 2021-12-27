Teen jumps from cruise ship's upper balcony, death ruled a suicide, company says
By Emmett Jones
foxwilmington.com
3 days ago
A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of a cruise ship onto one of the decks below during a voyage returning from a 5-night trip to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Crew Center reported that the MSC Seashore ship alerted passengers with the “Man Overboard” alarm...
A teenager aboard a cruise ship plunged to his death last week, prompting an investigation by the Miami-Dade police. No foul play is suspected in the boy's death, Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Chris Thomas said. His death happened at around 7:30 p.m. ET last Wednesday on board the MSC Seashore...
12/111/21: "Man Overboard!" came the 3:30 am call on the loudspeakers of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship off the coast of Baja California. A woman fell or was pushed from the 5th floor, and fell into the Pacific ocean. A fall from that height would ordinarily result in injury. If the person was not pulled out of the water quickly enough, hypothermia would set in.
A 15-year-old boy reportedly died after falling overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Miami last week. A “Man Overboard” alarm was reportedly sounded at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening aboard the MSC Seashore cruise ship as it headed back to Miami after a five-day trip in the Caribbean, according to Crew Center. The outlet reported that a 15-year-old child fell from a balcony.
The U.S. Coast Guard halted its search for a woman who was believed to have fallen overboard on a Carnival cruise ship after spending 31 hours looking for the woman to no avail, authorities said. According to Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton, the woman, who was in her mid-20s...
A 15-year-old boy fell from a balcony to his death on a cruise ship returning to Miami this past week in what authorities suspect was a suicide. According to what the Miami-Dade Police Department told People, the unidentified teenager jumped from a high balcony on the MSC Cruise ship that had just completed a five-night trip in the Bahamas and Caribbean on Wednesday morning. The company shared a statement following the incident, saying that their entire staff was “heartbroken.” “The family remains in our thoughts and prayers,” the company told People. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details.”
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide aboard an MSC Cruise ship. MSC Cruises confirmed to CBS4 News that a young man traveling with his family on board MSC Seashore had apparently taken his own life on Wednesday evening. Ship officials said they immediately notified authorities while...
The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
If you’re looking for a good deal on your next cruise vacation, a cruise line has balcony cabins on cruises from Florida starting at less than $130 per person for the cruise. MSC Cruises currently has three cruise ships sailing from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean including the brand...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cruise out of South Florida will skip two ports after 55 people onboard tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean International confirmed Thursday that its Odyssey of the Seas ship will not stop in Curaçao or Aruba as planned. “The decision was made together...
The Air India passenger jet from Mumbai prepared to land in Geneva on Jan. 24, 1966, but never made it. The Boeing 707 crashed near the summit of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, killing all 117 people aboard and scattering wreckage across the mountainside. There, a box marked “Made...
I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
The new cruise port of Taino Bay in the Dominican Republic has welcomed its first-ever cruise ship. MSC Cruises’ new MSC Seashore had the honor of being the first cruise vessel to dock at the port on Wednesday, which is located in the Caribbean nation’s northern Puerto Plata province.
Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas...
Royal Caribbean announced that 48 people on board its Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, have tested positive for COVID-19 The ship, which docked in Miami over the weekend, had more than 6,000 passengers and crew, according to NBC News. The cruise featured a seven-night itinerary that left Miami on December 11 and visited St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and Royal Caribbean's private CocoCay island in the Bahamas before returning to Miami on December 18.
Comments / 0