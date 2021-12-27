ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen jumps from cruise ship's upper balcony, death ruled a suicide, company says

By Emmett Jones
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old boy died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of a cruise ship onto one of the decks below during a voyage returning from a 5-night trip to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Crew Center reported that the MSC Seashore ship alerted passengers with the “Man Overboard” alarm...

IN THIS ARTICLE
