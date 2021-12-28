ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dominik Paris dominates downhill for another Bormio win

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aT6J_0dXNrHi400
1 of 6

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Icy, bumpy, dark and gnarly.

The Stelvio course is skiing’s version of heavy metal. Which is why it fits Dominik Paris, the World Cup circuit’s resident heavy metal singer, so perfectly.

Paris dominated again for his record-extending seventh victory in Bormio on Tuesday and sixth in downhill — making him the first male skier to win as many downhills at a single resort. The Italian broke a tie with Swiss standout Didier Cuche, who won five downhills in Kitzbühel, Austria.

Using his massive legs to absorb the Stelvio’s punishing terrain, Paris finished 0.24 seconds ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland and 0.80 ahead of another Swiss skier, Niels Hintermann.

“I gave my maximum from the top to the bottom,” Paris said. “I like it here and I believe in myself. This course is rough and tough. When you’ve given your all here you’re satisfied at the finish.”

While officially no fans were permitted to attend the race because of anti-coronavirus measures, there were still plenty of cheers for Paris all the way down as recreational skiers tried to get as close to the race course as they could.

Paris’ other downhill wins in Bormio came in 2012 followed by four straight from 2017-19. He also won a super-G on the Stelvio in 2018.

With the 16th World Cup downhill win of his career, Paris moved ahead of Franz Heinzer and Hermann Maier into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list. Only Franz Klammer (25), Peter Müller (19) and Stephan Eberharter (18) have more downhill wins than Paris.

Most of Paris’ wins came before he tore apart his knee in a crash while training in January 2020.

“The skiing is back and my confidence is back,” Paris said.

Odermatt put down what appeared to be a near-perfect run just before Paris started but then hardly had time to sit down in the leader’s seat before the Italian beat him.

Still, Odermatt extended his lead in the overall standings to 286 points.

“I thought maybe it could be the win but then Domme showed us again that he’s the king here,” Odermatt said.

It was the first downhill podium for Odermatt, who excels in giant slalom and super-G.

“I knew this slope could be good for me,” Odermatt said. “It’s really for the technical skier as well, you have to ski clean and attack where you can.”

Hintermann collected his second straight downhill podium after also finishing third in Val Gardena.

“I was 29th in the (start-list rankings) and was just fighting to stay inside the top 30 and now two third places in a row,” Hintermann said. “It’s insane.”

Hintermann added that he had “kind of a mental breakdown” after a series of crashes last season but then “gained new confidence” when he started working with a new coach.

Paris moved to the top of the downhill standings, 10 points ahead of Matthias Mayer, who struggled to a 12th-place finish.

Paris has never won the season-long downhill title and has made that his main goal for the season — ahead of winning a gold medal at the upcoming Beijing Olympics.

Other top racers also struggled.

Swiss standout Beat Feuz lost control going over some bumps midway down and fell. Feuz, who has won the season-long World Cup downhill title four consecutive times, slid down the mountain but avoided the safety nets.

Urs Kryenbuehl, another Swiss skier, plowed through a gate on the upper section of the course and also failed to finish.

Paris can add to his Bormio total with super-G races scheduled for the Stelvio on Wednesday and Thursday.

At 32, Paris will hope to keep skiing until the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics, when the men will race on the Stelvio.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

From the ski slopes to the tennis court Covid's shadow lurks

Ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis star Andrey Rublev tested positive for Covid-19 just weeks from the Winter Olympics and Australian Open respectively as global sport once again felt the chill wind of the coronavirus. Rublev, though, is more inconvenienced with the first Grand Slam of the season the Australian Open beginning in Melbourne on January 17.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominik Paris
Person
Matthias Mayer
Person
Hermann Maier
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah shines brightest as Team GB’s next generation arrive at Tokyo Olympics

For athletics, 2021 was an outpouring of relief more than anything as the Tokyo Olympics were belatedly staged with success.Tinged with sadness at the Japanese government’s decision to exclude fans, this was a tremendous effort by the hosts given the extreme circumstances and, at times, conditions.In a post-Usain Bolt world, track and field craves a hero, and it was Jamaica that gladly obliged once again as Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to a triple-gold haul, with her sizzling display in the 100m, clocking 10.61 in a stacked field, capturing an Olympic record.Her trajectory now hands her an opportunity to elevate herself to...
SPORTS
The Independent

The return of sport in 2021: the incredible highs and absolute lows

In March 2020, when images of piled-up coffins in northern Italy started appearing on the news, and videos trickled through of people singing from their balconies, the last thing on my mind was sport.How could anyone consider the temporary pausing of sporting events as the most important thing in a time when people were dying, and we still had no idea what we were dealing with? Those early weeks and months were frightening and deeply uncertain, and the Tour de France, Olympics and Euros were not what most of us were thinking about. Sport seemed, then, unimportant.But as the old...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downhill Skiing#Bormio#Ap#Stelvio#Italian#Swiss
froggyweb.com

Alpine skiing-Kilde continues super-G domination with win in Bormio

BORMIO, Italy (Reuters) – Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde made it three World Cup super-G wins in a row with an imperious display in Bormio on Wednesday. The 29-year-old won a super-G and a downhill at Beaver Creek, Colorado at the start of December before taking another victory at Val Gardena two weeks ago.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dominic Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

Dominic Thiem has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open.The 28-year-old Austrian, who was runner-up in 2020, has not played competitively since suffering a wrist injury in June, meaning he was unable to defend his US Open title.Thiem suffered a setback in his recovery during a recent training camp in Dubai and, although he says he is fully fit again, the former world number three will skip Melbourne Park.Thiem, now ranked 15 in the world, wrote on Twitter: “I am now feeling well again, my wrist is in optimal condition and I am practising normally with a very good intensity.“After...
TENNIS
olympics.com

Kilde impresses in winning Bormio men's Super G to lead season standings

Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde impressed once again in the alpine ski men's Super Giant Slalom (Super G), winning the race in Bormio on Wednesday (29th December). The 2020 overall crystal globe winner crossed the finish line in 1:27.95 to claim his third straight race victory and first by any Norwegian at the Italian venue since 2013.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
AFP

Montpellier win at Biarritz in Top 14 battle

Montpellier maintained their Top 14 charge with a 27-12 away win and a bonus point at rock-bottom Biarritz on Monday. Bordeaux still lead the Top 14 on 42 points with Toulouse and Montpellier two points back, although Montpellier have played one match more.
SPORTS
AFP

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. - 'It's his choice' - World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

699K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy