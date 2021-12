One of the best pieces of coaching advice that Bill Belichick has ever given is when he said the less adaptable a team is, the better it must be at whatever it excels at. The idea here is that if you can only do a couple of things well you must be exceptional at them because your opponents are going to go all out to stop that part of your game plan. If your foes are successful in that effort and you don’t have a backup avenue, it’s all but certain that defeats will follow.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO