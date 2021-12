Lovers of vinyl are aware of and accept eccentricities, such as the occasional jump on records. It’s one of the joys of analogue. Except that digital isn’t exempt from this either. Alexa can play grasshopper, too. Oh yes.I became acutely aware of this phenomenon after I retired to bed with a filthy cold that left me so blocked up that breathing had become challenging. It’s not only Covid that can do that (and yes, before you ask, I repeatedly tested negative for that).You can often fix jumping vinyl by giving it a judicious clean or changing the stylus, but a...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO