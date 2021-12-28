ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Morning news brief

By A Martínez, Steve Inskeep
WAMU
 2 days ago

The CDC cuts the recommended isolation time...

wamu.org

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Director Brings Good News Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID, But Don’t Open the Champagne Just Yet

The newly-emerged Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was first found in South Africa has already generated a lot of reactions, debates, and speculations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky now brings the news that a lot of people were waiting for, but even so, there’s no use opening the champagne just yet. She says that the variant has mostly caused a mild illness over a group of people, according to OPB.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Flu season arrives after year of low cases

After a year of low cases of flu, the illness is back and right on time. “This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” Lynnette Brammer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Associated Press. So far, there have been two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

CDC faces criticism that it’s gone from following the science to following the CEOs

In a CNN interview on Monday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci defended a big change to the CDC Covid guidelines. His comments, to say the least, have raised some eyebrows. Because he did so in a way that made the CDC’s change — which shortens the quarantine guidelines for people with positive but asymptomatic Covid cases — sound like it was motivated at least in part by economic imperatives. Matter of fact, Dr. Fauci comes right out and says so, in a clip you can watch below.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

The CDC Is Cutting Its Recommended COVID-19 Isolation Time From 10 Days To 5

The CDC is shortening the length of isolation time recommended for people with COVID-19, cutting it from 10 days to five, the organization announced Monday. If a person is asymptomatic at the end of the five days, they may end their isolation. The new recommendations also say they should continue to wear a mask for another five days when around other people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

