Watch video: How to shoot bokeh-filled Christmas close-ups Nothing beats finding a new tripod, lens or camera beneath the tree on Christmas Day. But an obligation to spend time with the family can mean an agonizing wait before you’re able to head out into the field and put it through its paces... So, to save you from endlessly flicking through settings menus as you daydream about sprawling vistas, we’ve come up with a fun festive project you can do without ever leaving the Christmas tree.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO