Chinese Property Developer Yango Dives After Taikang Insurance Sells Half-Priced 9.4% Stake

By Ma Yifan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Dec. 28 -- Shares of Chinese real estate developer Yango Group slumped after the troubled firm said that units of Taikang Insurance Group have cut their holdings at a discounted price of CNY1.2 billion (USD188.4 million). Yango's stock price [SHE: 000671] dropped as much as 10 percent...

M&A will help Chinese property firms lower debt, PBOC official says

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions in the Chinese property market will help firms lower their debt, Zou Lan, head of financial markets at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said on Thursday. "Mergers and acquisitions of projects between real estate companies are the most effective market-oriented means...
This Small-Cap Stock Surges Over 5% After Commencing TV Manufacturing

Investing.com -- The flagship company of PG Group, among the leading players in the Electronic Manufacturing Services in India, PG Electroplast Ltd (NS: PGEL ) (PGEL) has commenced the manufacturing of LED Televisions at its Greater Noida facility. On Wednesday, the company was reported to have started the production of...
Opaque Nisun's Cash Problems Exposed With Massive New Share Sale

• Online financing company Nisun raised $77 million by selling new shares and pre-funded warrants at a heavy discount. • The transaction came after the company, which has a weak track record of disclosure, raised previous new funds as it struggled with anemic cash flow. By Warren Yang. For a...
How many viewings does it take to sell a property?

Despite the widely reported hot market recently that has favoured sellers, the average UK home sale still took 17 viewings to sell, with 34% of sellers being part of a chain that collapsed leaving them stressed and frustrated, according to fresh analysis of over 1,000 home sellers. The study looked...
Main Shareholders Are Unchanged, China’s Quora-Like Zhihu Says After Tencent Sells Stakes in Affiliate

Main Shareholders Are Unchanged, China’s Quora-Like Zhihu Says After Tencent Sells Stakes in Affiliate. (Yicai Global) Dec. 23 -- The sale of holdings in an affiliate of Zhihu by two units of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is a normal shift in corporate governance and does not affect the shareholding structure of the question-and-answer platform, China News reported today, citing Zhihu.
China developers flag risks after sharp share price rebound

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Recent sharp increases in China property stocks have prompted some developers, including Tahoe Group and Sichuan Languang Development Co, to flag investment risks, citing poor fundamentals. China’s CSI300 Real Estate Index hit a two-month high on Tuesday, and has rebounded almost 20% from its November low,...
ThinkSmart Ltd to Sell Clearpay Stake to Afterpay

(AIM: TSL), a specialist virtual payments platform business, has announced that it has agreed terms with Afterpay for ThinkSmart’s subsidiary, ThinkSmart Europe, in order to sell its 10% holding in Clearpay in exchange for 1,650,000 shares in Afterpay. As noted in the announcement, this transaction is currently subject to...
Truck service property sells for $15M

A California company has paid $15 million for the Spence Lane-area home of truck dealer Cumberland International Trucks, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. An LLC affiliated with Whittier-based Velocity Truck Centers now owns the 20-acre property, which offers an address of 1901 Lebanon Pike and is...
Chinese Developer Kaisa Follows Evergrande Into Restructuring Talks

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., which in 2015 became one of the first Chinese developers to default abroad, said it had failed to make several payments on dollar bonds as planned, and is talking to creditors about a wide-ranging restructuring plan. The move sets the stage for parallel debt workouts by...
Metaverse REIT Launches on Exchange, Eyes $15 Million Market Cap Debut

After a successful VC round on Unicrypt, MetaSpace Real Estate Investment Trust (MREIT) will begin trading on PancakeSwap on Friday, December 17th, a decentralized exchange with over $2 billion of daily trading volume. MREIT’s founder, Eric Klein, says that the company will focus on buying, leasing, and minting high–traffic virtual...
Medallion Financial stock plunges toward 13-month low after SEC discloses fraud charges

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN, -21.07% plummeted at much as 58.6% intraday Wednesday, before paring losses to be down 27.4% in midday trading, after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the New York-based bank holding company and its Chief Operating Officer Andrew Murstein for engaging in "fraudulent schemes" to boost its stock price. The SEC's complaint alleges that from late 2014 through 2017, Medallion and Murstein engaged in "illegal touting" of its stock by paying media strategy company Ichabod's Cranium Inc. to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet.com. Ichabod's Cranium and its owner Lawrence Meyers were also charged by the SEC. "With Murstein's knowledge, Meyers and others created fake identities so their opinion pieces would appear credible to potential investors," the SEC said in a statement. "The complaint further alleges that Medallion and Murstein fraudulently increased the carrying value of Medallion Bank (the Bank), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion, to offset losses relating to the taxicab medallion loans." Medallion's stock has still run up 25.2% this year, while the SPDR S&P Reginal Banking ETF.
SenseTime shares rise in Hong Kong debut

Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
New Oriental’s Stock Plunges After Chinese Edtech Hosts First Live E-Commerce Show

(Yicai Global) Dec. 29 -- Shares of New Oriental Education and Technology Group plunged after the Chinese education technology giant broadcast its first live-streamed e-commerce show, as investors are unhappy with the firm’s new direction. New Oriental [HKG: 1797] sank almost 22 percent to close at HKD5.64 (72 US...
