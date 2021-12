XRP is approaching a key support level after losing most of the gains from last week. XRP broke below the critical level at $0.89 on Tuesday when most of the crypto market took a downturn, as Bitcoin plunged below $50K. Now, the key level – $0.89 – has immediately turned into key resistance. On the other hand, the next support is lies at $0.75. As long the overall market sentiment remains bearish, XRP is likely to retest this key support level.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO