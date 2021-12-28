Better adex outlook for media sector moving into 2022

The tech sector has led the market for much of the past decade, and the pandemic environment only accelerated that trend. 2021, however, put a slight crimp in that pattern. As of market close December 28th, the Nasdaq (23.2%) trailed the S&P 500 Index (29.2%) and was about slightly ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (21.1%) on a total return basis year to date. The Nasdaq will finish comfortably in the double-digits return range, with the year-end rally pushing it over the 20% mark, but that is still a come-down from 45% total return in 2020, more than twice its peer indices. Underneath the surface, the action in the tech sector has been a lot more volatile, as early year speculation in SPACs and newly public companies gave way to selling off “pandemic winners”, as their forward growth looks much foggier.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO