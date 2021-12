“When I was in eighth grade, I was living in Pennsylvania on an army base where my dad was stationed,” Cantrell began. “At that time, I was heavily into KISS and became a huge Ace Frehley fan, who, of course, played a Les Paul. So, when I was making a Christmas list, I cut out a picture of a Gibson Les Paul, pasted it on there, and wrote, ‘This is all I want.’ Christmas day came and I opened the big present for me… and it was an acoustic guitar. I was totally disappointed, but my dad said, ‘Get good on this first, then I’ll buy you a Les Paul. I’m not spending that money until you get good.’ Well, fast-forward to where we are now.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO