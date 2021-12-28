ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Abandoned First-Person Survival Horror Shooter Announced Exclusively for PS5

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony and the development studio Blue Box Game Studios have shown a new, very cinematic, first-person survival horror shooter with a realistic and mysterious atmosphere. It’s called Abandoned and it’s coming exclusively to PS5. In an Official PlayStation Blog post, Game Director Hasan Kahraman showed the first...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Finally Reveals What Caused the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death

For gamers in the Xbox 360 era, the "red ring of death" was nothing short of a nightmare. Its dreaded appearance signaled to the console owner that it was no longer operational. While video game systems have always had issues at launch, the red ring of death was distressingly common. Microsoft would replace these broken consoles at no cost to the owner, but the company never offered an official reason for the issue -- that is, until now! In the fifth chapter of the new documentary Power On: The Story of Xbox, Todd Holmdahl, Xbox's former head of hardware, explained that connectors would break inside the system when it switched too quickly from hot to cold.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Box Game Studios#Dualsense#Createq Interactive#Clank
BBC

Console shortages: Why can't I buy the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5?

Refreshing your phone, waiting for the notification that says: "In stock." If you've been trying to get your hands on a new console in the run up to Christmas, we feel your pain. Some of the UK's biggest electronics retailers including Currys, Microsoft and AO World have told Newsbeat they're...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker Update: In-Person PS5 Event December 17

Even though the PS5 has been "available" for over a year, the console remains exceedingly scarce. It's still not showing up on store shelves, at least not normally, and online stock gets snatched nearly instantly. Now, the holiday season is upon us and plenty of people are scrambling to find the system and make their loved one's holiday dreams come true. It's not that easy to do, but you can still find the PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays if you are vigilant and get a little guidance.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Nippon Ichi Software announces the next horror offshoot in the series

Nippon Ichi Software solved the current teaser in time. Our tip turned out to be correct because it really is Yomawari 3. The next installment in the horror adventure series will be released in Japan on April 21, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A first trailer gives you...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Alien: Isolation’ Review – A Phenomenal Conversion of a Survival Horror Classic

Alien: Isolation on iOS includes the base game, all seven DLC packs including Crew Expendable, Last Survivor, and the Survivor Mode all at the asking price of $14.99. This is a lot less than other platforms and less than half of Feral Interactive’s Nintendo Switch port from last year. I expected the lower asking price given the platform, but I continue to be impressed with how the game runs on every device I’ve tried it on so far.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
Mac Observer

Survival Horror Game ‘Alien: Isolation’ is Now Available for iPhone

Players take on the role of Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, as she strives to unravel the mystery behind her mother’s disappearance. Aboard the desolate Sevastopol space station, her search for answers soon becomes a desperate fight for survival as she’s relentlessly hunted by a deadly, unknown menace. Offering the same stunning graphics and pulse-pounding tension of the original, this award-winning sci-fi masterpiece arrives complete with all seven DLC packs and a fully customisable touchscreen interface designed for mobile. For those who want a console-like experience, this mobile version of Alien: Isolation also comes with gamepad support.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Destruction AllStars Developer is Working on a Flagship First Party AAA IP for PS5

Lucid Games, the studio that developed PS5-exclusive multiplayer vehicle combat title Destruction AllStars, is working on an unannounced game for the PS5 belonging to a “flagship” first party AAA IP. That’s according to the LinkedIn profile of Drew Williams-Rostron, Technical Game Designer at Lucid Games (spotted by @bogorad222 over on Twitter).
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Gets One of PS4 and PS5's Highest-Rated Exclusive Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners can now buy one of the PS4 and PS5's highest-rated exclusives. PlayStation is known for its exclusive games. The PS4 is no exception, and the PS5 is looking poised to continue this legacy. Across both consoles, PlayStation fans exclusively enjoy high-quality games like Persona 5, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Demon's Souls Remake, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, this is not an extensive list, and it includes some console exclusives. In 2021 specifically, PlayStation fans got exclusives and console exclusives like Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. What also came out this year was, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a PlayStation console exclusive until this week because this week it came to the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

Amazon Prime Members Get First Dibs on PS5 and Xbox Consoles

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
Third Coast Review

Review: Oppressively Hard GTFO Features Amazingly Good Co-Op Survival Horror

I’ve played a lot of GTFO, just not recently. When GTFO went into early access, my group of friends and I played the hell out of it. We really loved sneaking around its vast underground facility, planning our next move, and watching it all go wrong as we scrambled to survive. Also, sneaking and bopping mutants as a group had never looked better or been more fun. But then, one day, we just stopped playing and never looked back.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy