Get ready to have rumbling basslines rule your mind when four artists take the lead on the latest volume of 1605’s Desiderati series. From underground raves to the world’s biggest festival stages, legendary artist UMEK has brought a plethora of techno tunes for the masses to consume in his home country and around the world. Beyond his releases and sets, he’s also cultivated a hefty offering of releases from other talented artists in the scene as well through his imprint, 1605. As they continue with their mission, the label has released the latest edition of Desiderati that features four talented artists who deliver savory techno decadence.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO