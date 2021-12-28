ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Year in Music 2021: Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s among the new Rock Hall inductees

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the in-person ceremony was replaced by a virtual special in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction gala returned this year in full force with a star-studded event held October 30 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The honorees in the...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Daryl Hall
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Billy Preston
Person
Ahmet Ertegun
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Patti Smith
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 12.20.21

1958 - George Harrison, Paul McCartney and John Lennon performed as The Quarrymen at the wedding reception of Harrison's brother, Harry. 1969 - Peter Paul and Mary went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart with "Leavin' On A Jet Plane". John Denver wrote the song in 1967 during a layover at Washington airport, "Not so much from feeling that way for someone, but from the longing of having someone to love." The original title is "Oh Babe I Hate to Go". Denver was a longtime resident of Aspen and is in the Colorado Music Hall Of Fame.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Rock Hall#New Rock#Music Executive#The Go Go#The Ahmet Ertegun Award#Wings#Soundgarden
The Whale 99.1 FM

Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Billy Joel and More

Not so surprisingly, the weeks leading up to the holidays have yielded a bounty of reissues, box sets and archival releases. There's the usual grab bag of expanded albums, deep-dive anniversary celebrations, unearthed lost treasures and dusted-off vault recordings in the below roundup of fall 2021 releases. Some big names...
MUSIC
US 103.1

June 2021 Recap: Foo Fighters Rock MSG, Mammoth WVH Release Debut

The United States was still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2021, but a few events heralded a return to relative normalcy. Nearly 16 months after COVID-19 effectively put the entire live-music industry on hold, Foo Fighters made a triumphant return to Madison Square Garden to play the venue's first full-capacity show since March 2020. Proof of vaccination was required to attend the sold-out concert, which moved 15,371 tickets and grossed $1.4 million, per Pollstar.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thepress.net

Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”. The ‘Changingman’ hitmaker has been dreaming of the project for years but is concerned people would find it self-indulgent and not be interested. He said: “I’d...
MUSIC
Q 105.7

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
audacy.com

Foo Fighters, Volbeat, and the 10 most-played Rock songs of 2021

Can you believe 2021 is almost over? In the world of Rock, we were treated to a plethora of great new songs and albums this past year. Here at Audacy, we’ve dropped the needle (ok, digital needle, but sometimes the physical one too!) on plenty of great new tracks. From our longtime favorites to new artists that burst onto the scene, there was plenty of great music filling our airwaves.
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The rock group from Pleasant Valley

Why do rock bands break up? The new Peter Jackson documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," about the late stage of the Beatles' career, touches on some of the reasons bands succumb: personality conflicts, jealousies, diverging personal lives, artistic differences, money and personal vices — shorthand for drugs and alcohol. (The exception seems to be the indefatigable Rolling Stones.) The Dec. 10 death of Mike Nesmith brought back to mind the breakup story of the Monkees, the circumstances of which were unique.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road. But both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons ended up testing positive. They recovered only to see COVID claim the life of Francis Stueber, Stanley's guitar tech of nearly 20 years. Some members of Kiss' crew blamed lax tour-safety protocols for his death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy