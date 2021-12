Stephen Curry has made the extraordinary seem rudimentary. The Golden State Warriors icon has once again redefined NBA history as we know it – not once, but twice. We were all made witnesses when he overtook shooting legend Ray Allen’s 2973 mark for the all-time lead in career three-pointers made. Now with nobody ahead of him, the Warriors star is free to blaze a trail that’s never been traversed.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO