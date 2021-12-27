William Lewis Whitlock

March 14, 1922 - December 21, 2021 - Bill Whitlock passed away at age 99 on the morning of this year's winter solstice.

Bill had been an expert faller for much of his working life, working the Whitlock Brothers logging business with Henry, his older sibling. On into his last months, Bill built and maintained a warm wood fire in the Whitlock family homestead, according to his own high standards, much appreciated by the generations of cats who kept him loving company.

As a young man of 20, after Pearl Harbor, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy. His ear was grazed by a sniper in the South Pacific, but he said he'd been more upset that the shot also severed his makeshift clothesline. Back in Oregon over the next few decades, Bill was counted as one of the state's best fishermen. He took his young nieces and nephews and brother Henry and sister-in-law Edith with him to Cedar Creek and the Sandy River to fish for trout and salmon, or on hunting treks, sometimes on horseback. Henry and Edith's kids grew up with Bill cooking pancake breakfasts for them, maintaining a large vegetable garden, and canning the beans.

Now with grown families of their own, they fondly remember Uncle Bill's dry sense of humor and rumbling bass-baritone singing voice. They recall, also those trips into the woods when he'd advise them to look for landmarks, to guide them in getting back out. Thanks, Bill, for showing the way for so long.