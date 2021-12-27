ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

William Lewis Whitlock

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

March 14, 1922 - December 21, 2021 - Bill Whitlock passed away at age 99 on the morning of this year's winter solstice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fIUm_0dXNIFlR00

Bill Whitlock passed away at age 99 on the morning of this year's winter solstice. Bill had been an expert faller for much of his working life, working the Whitlock Brothers logging business with Henry, his older sibling. On into his last months, Bill built and maintained a warm wood fire in the Whitlock family homestead, according to his own high standards, much appreciated by the generations of cats who kept him loving company.

As a young man of 20, after Pearl Harbor, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy. His ear was grazed by a sniper in the South Pacific, but he said he'd been more upset that the shot also severed his makeshift clothesline. Back in Oregon over the next few decades, Bill was counted as one of the state's best fishermen. He took his young nieces and nephews and brother Henry and sister-in-law Edith with him to Cedar Creek and the Sandy River to fish for trout and salmon, or on hunting treks, sometimes on horseback. Henry and Edith's kids grew up with Bill cooking pancake breakfasts for them, maintaining a large vegetable garden, and canning the beans.

Now with grown families of their own, they fondly remember Uncle Bill's dry sense of humor and rumbling bass-baritone singing voice. They recall, also those trips into the woods when he'd advise them to look for landmarks, to guide them in getting back out. Thanks, Bill, for showing the way for so long.

Comments / 0

Related
cachevalleydaily.com

Derral Lewis Siggard

August 9, 1932 – December 27, 2021 (age 89) Derral Lewis Siggard, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home in Hyde Park, Utah. He was born in Brigham City, Utah August 9, 1932, to Lewis and Ellen Stephenson Siggard. He was raised on a fruit farm in Brigham where he learned to work hard and loved horses and the land. He graduated from Box Elder High School where he was active in music, FFA, and student government. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the East German Mission from 1953-56. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Utah State Agricultural College and finished doctoral studies at the University of Oregon. During high school and college he played in school bands and dance bands and sang in choirs & operas.
HYDE PARK, UT
Portland Tribune

George Fox alum joins Newberg Graphic staff

Recent grad begins work as a general assignment reporter in December, replacing Ryan Clarke. The Newberg Graphic welcomed new reporter Megan Stewart to the newsroom last month. Stewart graduated from George Fox University in May with degrees in journalism and psychology. She is a general assignments reporter, taking over for...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy