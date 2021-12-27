ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suvi Sue Joplin

January 5, 1968 - December 11, 2021 - Suvi died of breast cancer way too soon. She was born in the winter, but her Finnish mother chose a name that means summer in her native language.

Suvi died of breast cancer way too soon. She was born in the winter, but her Finnish mother chose a name that means summer in her native language. Suvi brought warmth, light, and laughter wherever she went, despite her struggle with depression. She loved deeply and freely. Her faith in God and in Jesus Christ ran deep. She taught elementary school, wrote poetry, listened thoughtfully, and laughed loudly at herself and every small absurdity.

In addition to her cherished daughter, Laila, Suvi leaves behind two sisters, Satu and Disa; a brother, Just; 5 nieces; 8 nephews; a dog; and countless other well-loved family members and friends.

