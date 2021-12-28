Five tips to improve employee retention

Socrates.ai, a leading employee experience platform, announced its new partnership with Mercer, a global talent consultancy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.. Under the terms of the relationship, the Mercer Belong platform will now automatically include Socrates.ai chat functionality to support all 150+ existing Belong customers as well as any new Belong customers moving forward. Mercer Belong will have the ability to serve as the “front door” for Belong customers’ other applications such as Workday, ServiceNow, etc., through the chat experience supported in Belong.
