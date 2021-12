The holiday season is here and Ed Sheeran is celebrating the best way he knows how—with music. The 'Bad Habits' singer headlined a performance and coordinating light show at the Empire State Building in New York City on Monday (December 20). The exclusive iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party presented by State Farm saw Sheeran performing five songs, including his 'Merry Christmas' duet with Sir Elton John, to celebrate the holidays. Needless to say, this was one of the best presents he could ever give to his fans, especially those lucky enough to be in the audience.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO