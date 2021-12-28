Spiderman Dominates Box Office

The 5th Wave was another dystopian feature that stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Cassie Sullivan, an Ohio teenager who’s dealing with the worldwide crisis of alien attacks that’s causing earthquakes, and tsunamis. The young girl is eager to reunite with brother Sam and forms an alliance with the mysterious Evan Walker, both of which must fight for survival during the fifth assault from invaders. Given how hot the young adult adaptations were at the time thanks to The Hunger Games and Twilight, The 5th Wave sounded poised for box office success; however, the Chole Grace Moretz vehicle was hit with negative reviews, resulting in an abysmal 16% rotten tomatoes score. More importantly, The 5th Wave tanked at the box office, opening with $10.3 million and ending its run with $109.9 million worldwide. Considering the budget was $54 million, The 5th Wave wasn’t a complete flop, though it did cost Sony a few million dollars. So, what happened? The 5th Wave was based on another popular Young Adult series and it should’ve resulted in a hit. Let’s dive deeper into the 2016 feature.
