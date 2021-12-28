ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiderman Dominates Box Office

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you or your kids have seen the latest Spiderman movie, you are among the many who have helped it cross the...

www.wisr680.com

Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Already In The Black From $1B WW Box Office, Could See Ultimate $600M+ Net Profit

Given how global exhibition has been impacted by Covid with reduced capacities and on-and-off closures in certain territories, we haven’t harped on the profit and loss of theatrical movies. Until now. Of course, as the first $1 billion grossing global title of the pandemic, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already bound for a $242M net profit after all worldwide home ancillaries, marketing costs and participations. However, should movie theaters remain open amidst the Omicron surge, particularly given all the Covid-safety measures they’ve implemented, and the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch movie remains on a steady box office track, it’s quite possible that the Sony feature...
MOVIES
Variety

Japan Box Office: Top Hollywood Film of 2021 Ranks Eighth as Local Animation Dominates

Locally-made films, especially animated titles, dominated the Japanese box office in 2021. The territory is usually the world’s third biggest cinema market, behind China and North America. Though official figures compiled by the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren), will be not be announced until next month, numbers from the Pick Scene movie rankings and box office site show “Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time” as the year’s top earning film with a gross of $90 million following its March 8 release. A sci-fi anime written and directed by Anno Hideaki and produced by Anno’s Studio Khara, it is the...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

New Spider-Man Film Breaks Box Office Records in Historic Moment for Box Office Recovery

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is celebrating a record-breaking box office debut with the third highest grossing domestic box office opening of all time. The film earned $253 million from 4,336 theaters in the U.S during its debut. Overseas, the film grossed $334.2 million. The film’s global total sits at $587.2 million, the No. 3 global opening ever – all amid rising concerns and closures from the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Box Office Webs Up Second Best Opening Of All Time With $121M

While we'll have to wait and see how theaters fair over the next couple of weeks, it looks like - so far - Omicron has proven an easy foe for Spidey to wrangle. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly anticipated threequel to Tom Holland's Spidey storyline featuring an all-star ensemble of returning villains, scored big at the box office despite fears over the emergent variant: its $121.5 million opening day is the second-highest of all time, just behind Avengers: Endgame (but, remarkably, ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
MOVIES
No Film School

The Pandemic Box Office Defeated Everyone... Until Now

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes highest-grossing 2021 movie in just one weekend. The pandemic has crushed the box office almost to dust. It looked like there was no home when movies like James Bond's latest outing No Time to Die underperformed, and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story struggled to find an audience willing to show up for it.
MOVIES
Collider

Box Office: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Wrangles Gargantuan $253 Million for Highest Pandemic-Era Box Office by Far

It's a number befitting of such an epic adventure of multiversal proportions: Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly-anticipated latest installment of Tom Holland's Spidey adventures, has debuted to an awe-inspiring $253 million, from 4,336 theaters across North America. That figures blows any other domestic open during the pandemic out of the water, the erstwhile greatest hit being Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which scored a comparably measily $90 million (but no one tell Venom we said that).
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Christmas movie box office sees 'Spider-Man' strength, but plenty of flops

U.S. movie theaters saw what best be described as a mixed Christmas weekend at the box office as the latest Spider-Man film continued to set milestones, but other notable releases sputtered with moviegoers. Spider-Man: No Way Home showed no signs of giving up its top spot among movies currently in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home to Cross Half-Billion at Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on the way to crossing half of a billion dollars at the domestic box office. The MCU favorite continues to rake in the cash as United States theaters keep those reels rolling. Monday brought another $25.4 million according to Sony Pictures. No Way Home's the third-highest 12/27 gross of all-time and 4,336 locations are showing it. That's a slight dip from Sunday's wild $33 million take. Spider-Man's latest adventure now sits at $495.8 million in the U.S. and Canada. Today will be the day it crosses that $500 million benchmark. People wonder if there could be another $250 million out there for the Tom Holland movie. It's not that far-fetched. Despite crossing $1 billion earned recently globally, there are still scores of people who haven't seen the Multiversal movie. Spoilers are now starting to pop up with regularity on social media and fans who are waiting for a trip to the theater don't appreciate that. It's been wild to see that there are still a lot of people out there who will make that trek in the coming days.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The 5th Wave Bombed At The Box Office

The 5th Wave was another dystopian feature that stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Cassie Sullivan, an Ohio teenager who’s dealing with the worldwide crisis of alien attacks that’s causing earthquakes, and tsunamis. The young girl is eager to reunite with brother Sam and forms an alliance with the mysterious Evan Walker, both of which must fight for survival during the fifth assault from invaders. Given how hot the young adult adaptations were at the time thanks to The Hunger Games and Twilight, The 5th Wave sounded poised for box office success; however, the Chole Grace Moretz vehicle was hit with negative reviews, resulting in an abysmal 16% rotten tomatoes score. More importantly, The 5th Wave tanked at the box office, opening with $10.3 million and ending its run with $109.9 million worldwide. Considering the budget was $54 million, The 5th Wave wasn’t a complete flop, though it did cost Sony a few million dollars. So, what happened? The 5th Wave was based on another popular Young Adult series and it should’ve resulted in a hit. Let’s dive deeper into the 2016 feature.
MOVIES
Mix 95.7FM

Actually, ‘Spider-Man’ Had The 2nd Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

So remember yesterday when we wrote that Spider-Man: No Way Home exceeded all of its expectations along the way to having the third-biggest opening weekend in domestic box office history? Well it turns out Spider-Man: No Way Home even exceeded expectations for its Sunday box office and wound up making even more money than predicted. Instead of the initial estimate of $253 million for the weekend, the film actually earned $260 million. That means instead of the third-biggest weekend ever, it had the second biggest ever, passing Avengers: Infinity War’s $257 million. Only Avengers: Endgame, which grossed an incredible $357 million, earned more.
MOVIES
MIX 107.9

Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes the Biggest Movie of the Year

As expected, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to dominate the box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history and the film has raked in over $1 Billion worldwide. The movie brought in a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million over the Christmas holiday. Spider-Man: […]
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Dominates Weekend Box Office with $23M Opening

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen prequel film enjoyed a truly successful opening weekend!. There is little doubt that fans were eager to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters. So it's no surprise that the highly anticipated prequel film has turned into a box office success last weekend. The anime movie has brought in an awesome $23 million on its first three days of release!
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘West Side Story’ is Officially a Box-Office Bomb

The total and utter box-office failure of “West Side Story” should be seen as another example of great reviews and an A-list director not being enough of a formula for success in the COVID era. Spielberg’s film has so far made just $36.6 million in WORLDWIDE ticket sales...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

2021 Domestic Box-Office Way Up On 2020

Early estimates from Comscore are in with overall domestic box office revenue in 2021 to hit around $4.4 billion by year’s end. That would represent around double that of 2020’s haul which sank to a 40-year low. Last year the total sat at about $2.2 billion, with many cinemas spending months shuttered and very few high-profile movies released.
MARKETS
Collider

'The Matrix Resurrections' Snags $69M at Worldwide Box Office

The Matrix Resurrections is the latest installment in the story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) from director and writer Lana Wachowski. The box office total for the film, which officially opened in theaters on December 22nd, has reached $69.8m globally since its release in 76 markets. While it is still an unprecedented time in the midst of a global pandemic as well as HBO Max releasing the movie to streaming at the same time, it is still an impressive opening weekend total with everything seemingly working against it.
MOVIES
Complex

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes First Film to Score $1 Billion Since 2019

Spider-Man: No Way Home is joining other Marvel flicks in a pretty exclusive club. The latest iteration of the Tom Holland-starring Spidey series has earned $1.05 billion worldwide in just 12 days, per CNN. This makes No Way Home—which Sony has said is the top-grossing film of the year—the first movie to reach $1 billion in box office revenue since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
MOVIES

