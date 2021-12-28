ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Costa Rica jumps into the global competition for remote workers

By Carrie Kahn
kmuw.org
 2 days ago

A lot of workers have discovered that their jobs can be done easily outside the office, even outside the U.S., and there are some countries taking advantage of that. They're racing to ease visa rules and regulations to lure these digital nomads. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report from one of...

www.kmuw.org

Comments / 0

Related
goworldtravel.com

Enjoying Pura Vida With a Costa Rica Ecotourism Adventure

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. When you visit a new country, can you sidestep museums, churches and shopping and still imbibe the culture? Certainly, if it’s Costa Rica. Definitely, if you’re a teenage boy. Four...
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Sunshine and all-inclusive: tourists are returning to the Dominican Republic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Dominican Republic is on track to receive close to 5 million visitors this year, cementing a recovery for the Caribbean’s top tourist destination despite the threat of the Omicron variant, Deputy Minister of Tourism Jacqueline Mora said.
TRAVEL
Trentonian

Murph deserves surf on Costa Rica turf (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Hola, from Santiago de Puriscal, Costa Rica. Puriscal is the 4th canton (like a U.S. county)in the province of San José, Costa Rica. We stay about an hour’s ride southwest of the capital San José. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy attracted derision for taking a family vacation...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Costa Rican#New York City#Npr
Vogue Magazine

Into the Mystic: A Visit to The Well at Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica’s Premier Wellness Sanctuary

Tucked away in the foothills of the Talamanca Mountains in Southern Costa Rica, a new property is vying to be the world’s preeminent wellness destination. Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection—the love child of Auberge Resorts and New York City's feel-good sanctuary The Well—is set on 864 tropical acres and features 50 “casitas” thoughtfully designed by New York-based interiors guru Nina Gotlieb, as well as an onsite organic farm, a coffee plantation, 28 horse stables, and a palatial hydrotherapy center. The programming is meant to suit wellness wonks and adventure junkies alike—from retreat classics (yoga, meditation) and outdoorsy thrills (tree climbing, horseback riding) to more spiritual pursuits (gong baths, crystal energy healing, palm readings).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Mexico's Cemex to sell Costa Rica, El Salvador operations for $335 mln

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexican building materials company Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) said on Wednesday it would sell its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador to Cementos Progreso Holdings, S.L. in a $335 million deal. The assets being sold include one fully integrated cement plant, one grinding station, seven...
BUSINESS
10000birds.com

The Wintering Wood-Warblers of Costa Rica

Winter birding can be fun, especially when you do it in a place with palms, parrots, and weather for wearing shorts. This is where the summer birds go, where those fall warblers went sometime after October. It involves an increasingly perilous trip but with instincts that demand survival, the only real choice is to stay with summer and fly south. A lot of birds take a shorter trip to Florida and the Caribbean, many spend the winter in southern Mexico, and some species even fly all the way to southern Amazonia (this drink is for you Veerys).
ANIMALS
Reuters

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida,"...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mens Journal

Mexico’s Zihuatanejo Is More Than the Sum of Its Beautiful Beaches

Sitting on Zihuatanejo’s Playa del Ropa as the Pacific rolls in might just be the cure for whatever ails you. Drinking a Pacifico under a palapa umbrella, getting up only to watch a baby turtle release—the sun, the coconut palms, the bath-warm ocean—it sounds relaxing as hell, right? Zihuatanejo is just an hour flight from Mexico City in the state of Guerrero. It has more to offer than idyllic beaches.
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Renting to foreigners is prohibited’: Honduran woman struggles to survive in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico — Jyohana was not allowed to speak in the apartment building where she lived in Tapachula. If she did, she would have probably lost her home. That’s because the building where the 32-year-old Honduran woman has rented in the southern Mexican city for much of this year does not allow foreigners. It’s written into the rules and regulations.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy