Money, Liquor Stolen During Break-Ins At Liquor Stores In Logan Square And West Rogers Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab robbers targeted a liquor store in Logan Square Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., five men kicked the front glass door of the business in the 2200 block of North Western Avenue. The offenders took liquor and money from the cash register.

The offenders drove off in a white Jeep.

There are reports of similar robberies throughout the city, however police have not said whether the incidents are connected.

A second liquor store was targeted in West Rogers Park.

The front door was shattered. The owner told CBS 2 suspects stole $3,000 in cash front he register as well as a garbage can full of high-end liquor.

Around 3:45 a.m., the window of a Rogers Park business was damaged in the 1500 block of West Devon Avenue. The owner of La Unica Food Mart confirmed nothing had been taken.

otis knotwrite
1d ago

Wasn't a criminal act. It was a protest for innocent Jussie. Tell Kim Foxx there were two white guys on Lower Wacker last night at 2 in the morning. They had Red MAGA hats on .. One had a noose in his pocket and both carried a bottle of Bleach.. I think she's looking for them...

